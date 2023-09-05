Tahir Raj Bhasin: Travel makes us appreciate little things a lot more

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, last seen in Loop Lapeta (2022), took a break from his busy schedule to immerse himself in the beauty of Greece, combining his passion for travel with the celebration of an old college friend’s wedding. Calling it a “phenomenal and exotic” location, the actor tells us, “I just returned from Greece. It is a phenomenal and exotic location, because it is a mix of ancient architecture and western culture. I studied film and media in Melbourne, so I have friends there. I went to Greece for my old college friend’s wedding. So, I also attended a Greek wedding for the first time and saw what their customs are like. There is so much similarity with weddings here as it is also about food, having fun, and dancing. It felt so cross-cultural and was amazing to see.” Tahir Raj Bhasin took a selfie at the Acropolis, Athens(Instagram)

Taking the opportunity to explore the picturesque landscape, the actor delves deeper into the journey. “I went primarily for the wedding, and then ended up travelling all over South of Greece, which was exquisite, because of the kind of beaches and hilly areas they have. I went to their olive farms, because olive oil also comes from there. It was a wonderful trip for me. It is about getting away from your daily routine. It is about breaking away from a particular constant life. It is definitely a break from everyday life,” the 36-year-old shares.

Bhasin shares his insights on how travel enriches his life, saying, “I go to experience different cultures, which also includes architecture, natural sights, food, and a very important factor for me is coffee.” He went on to highlight his enchantment with two villages he visited in Greece - Nafplion and Kardamyli, which were listed as heritage sites. “We visited cafes, books and art stores. And the kind of fashion they have over there was also an amazing experience. I even watched a play at the theatre there.”

As he reminisces about his Greek adventure, he reveals his bucket list and aspirations for future travels and tells us, “I definitely want to go to Japan and Spain. I want to visit Japan specifically because of the food. I am a sushi lover. And, I’ve heard so much about Spain, so I wish to experience it as well.”

For Bhasin, travel isn’t just a hobby; it’s a way of life. “Travel teaches the perspective of appreciating the little things a lot more. It shows that there is a world outside and you should appreciate the people you meet. The warmth and hospitality of the different people you meet while exploring,” he shares.

Growing up in an Air Force family, Bhasin’s connection with travel goes way back. “I have been connected to travel since childhood, because I come from an Air Force family. Growing up in defense means your father would transfer to different locations all the time. It means traveling all over the country with your family. I remember that during every summer vacation, I used to be in the car with my parents traveling to various destinations. It was definitely one of the factors that made me a travel enthusiast,” the Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein (2022) actor wraps up.