Take a pause and enjoy: Parul Yadav’s idea of celebrating Christmas

Actor Parul Yadav’s memories of celebrating Christmas go long back. “I think we’re very lucky because being a part of the Indian culture, we’ve been exposed to all kinds of festivals,” shares Yadav, adding, “I studied in a convent school and I always celebrated Christmas with my friends. The best part of it, as a child, was getting to place your socks and waiting for a gift on Christmas. Unfortunately, my parents didn’t know how to go about it and I’d be disappointed when I found nothing in the socks.” Actor Parul Yadav celebrates the day with her shih tzu dogs, Pluto and Junior Yadav

The Killing Veerappan (2016) actor, who is set to celebrate the holiday with her pets Pluto and Junior Yadav in Mumbai, shares her favourite memories of the festival: “As a child, I thought there was something inside the tiny gifts on the Christmas trees. I also believed in Santa Claus. Even now, if I see somebody dressed as Santa, I still want to believe that it is real. In terms of the traditions, I love eating plum cakes. I have a lot of Catholic friends who always get me a rare, Christmas-special guava halwa.”

The 34-year-old has enjoyed Christmas around the world: “I think London is the go-to place for everybody for Christmas. Also, New York is great. Once I was in Greece and it was snowing at the time. However, the best Christmas holiday for me was the one in Romania. The celebrations started mid-afternoon and by the night, it began to snow. It was amazing.”

The Seizer (2018) actor, who plans on gifting her 20-year-old nephew an Apple Watch this year, shares her usual traditions of gifting as well. “I curate a basket of Christmas goodies for my friends, which comprises plum cake, mulled wine and chocolates. I don’t feel like working during this time and what I like about celebrating the festival in the West is that no one else does either. Everything reopens in January. I wish we can imbibe that. We should take a pause and enjoy the week,” the actor ends.