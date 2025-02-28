‘Tara Sutaria dodged a bullet’: Say fans after her mother shares cryptic post; is it for Aadar Jain’s wedding speech?

Life isn’t exactly like a Bollywood movie. In reality, some love stories stand the test of time while other relationships are short and sweet. Actors and exes Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain fall in the second category. After dating for 4 long years, the two parted ways in 2023. Aadar moved on with his long time friend, model and businesswoman Alekha Advani. On February 21 this year, Aadar and Alekha tied the knot. Netizens showered blessings as they set out on their happily ever after. However, what left many irked was how Aadar took an unnecessary dig at his past relationships, calling it 20 years of time pass, in his wedding speech. Netizens are convinced that Tara Sutaria's mother's post is for Aadar Jain

Many internet users trolled Aadar, calling his speech unnecessarily nasty and guessing that it was for his ex-girlfriend Tara. Well, a few days after his wedding, Tara’s mother Tina Sutaria took to her social media handle to share a cryptic note. It read, “If your boyfriend/husband ever says anything rude or disrespectful to you, tell him to write it down on a piece of paper, get in his car, drive, and deliver it to his mother, or simply hand it to his daughter. If he can't say it to his mother or doesn't want another man to one day say it to his daughter, he shouldn't be saying it to you.” Many netizens are convinced that this note is for Aadar and his wedding speech.

Soon after Tara’s mother shared this note, many internet users came out in her support, lashing out at Aadar. For instance, one netizen claimed, “The fact that he mentioned their relationship in his wedding speech clearly shows he’s still not over Tara lol,” whereas another internet user shared, “Baat toh sach. She should be happy the daughter dodged a bullet.” A troll wrote, “Well said, much needed rebuttal for Aadhar card. Tara was anyway too good for that Ranbir-Krishan Kumar hybrid, with the originals being subpar to begin with,” whereas another social media user claimed, “You can't expect a man who is a complete mess and has such low standards to behave with dignity. Alekha and Aadar deserve each other—they're a perfect match in their own miserable way. What a downright terrible couple.”

On the work front, Tara will next be seen in Rocking Star Yash’s much-awaited film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups alongside Kiara Advani, Tovino Thomas and Nayanthara.