The Beast in Me review: Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys turn a quiet thriller into a mesmerising duel

Cast: Claire Danes, Matthew Rhys, Brittany Snow, Natalie Morales Creator: Gabe Rotter Rating: ★★★ There’s a certain thrill when a new series walks in with quiet swagger, and Netflix’s The Beast in Me does exactly that. Created by Gabe Rotter—who astonishingly makes his first real outing as a showrunner here—the limited series feels like the work of someone who has been sharpening their knives for years. Anchored by Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys, it’s a psychological chamber piece built on tension, grief and the unsettling comfort of being seen by the wrong person. Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys in a still from The Beast in Me

The story follows Aggie Wiggs (Claire), a once-acclaimed writer whose life collapsed after her young son was killed by a drunk driver. Four years later, she’s still rooted to a house that echoes with absence, barely able to move forward, let alone finish the book her publisher is hounding her for. Into this fragile ecosystem steps Nile Jarvis (Matthew), a wealthy real-estate heir who arrives in her neighbourhood carrying the unresolved shadow of his first wife’s disappearance.

Their uneasy introduction—over a request to carve a running trail through shared woods—sparks a connection that is equal parts dangerous and irresistible. And when a new tragedy hits close to home, Aggie finds herself circling Nile’s secrets, ostensibly to write his story while quietly trying to untangle her own.