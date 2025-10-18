The ultimate meter to assess OTT releases is finally here- on The Right Angle with Sonal Kalra

Every week, the segment will scrutinise a newly released film or series, assessing its performance across three key parameters: Buzz, Conversions, and Ratings. Based on a robust sample of respondents across Indian cities, carefully selected through a random sampling method that represents a diversified audience, the findings will offer viewers a clear understanding of what resonates and what doesn't.

The Right Angle with Sonal Kalra has launched its latest segment a pioneering OTT report card that sets a new benchmark in authentic content evaluation. Powered by meticulous research from C-Voter, this innovative segment provides audiences with an unbiased and comprehensive analysis of the latest OTT releases, whether movies or web series, across various platforms.

"We're thrilled to introduce this game changing segment to our audience," says Sonal Kalra, host and anchor of The Right Angle. She adds, "With the OTT space becoming increasingly crowded, our aim is to cut through the noise and provide viewers with data-driven insights that help them make informed choices. Our research partner, C-Voter, ensures the integrity and accuracy of our findings."

Yashwant Deshmukh, founder of C-Voter explains, "C-Voter has been successfully running the Daily Omnibus, which tracks media consumption patterns of audiences across India. Building on the success of our readership and radio trackers. we are now proud to partner with Hindustan Times and Sonal Kalra to launch the Weekly OTT Tracker a first of-its-kind initiative that monitors and analyses new OTT releases every week."

The first feature under the lens was The Ba***ds of Bollywood on Netflix, the much-talked about directorial debut of Aryan Khan, which created waves for its self-referential humour and star studded cameos.

The Buzz was 89%, Conversion came in 61%, and the final Rating 2.885.00. This means that the buzz was strong, the conversions were okay, but the audience rating only came out to 2.88.

Next carne Two Much by Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, a new chat show on Prime Video. The Buzz was 86%, Conversion was 61%, and final Rating 2.95/5.00.

And then, Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr's War 2 dropped on Netflix after a dull theatrical release.

