‘Tiger is the youngest action star in the world’: Says Jackie Shroff, opens up about his son doing stunts himself

Over a decade ago, following in the footsteps of his superstar father Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff began his acting career with Heropanti (2014). As the years passed by, the star kid rose to fame as one of the biggest action stars of the country. Just this month, Tiger delivered a super hit at the box office with Baaghi 4 , the fourth and much-awaited instalment in Sajid Nadiadwala’s action film series. Well, Tiger’s father Jackie Dada, nation’s beloved Bhidu, is extremely proud of the heights that his son has touched. During a recent interview on The Right Angle with Sonal Kalra, Jackie Dada opened up about the same, revealing how children now address him as ‘Tiger Shroff ka father’.

Talking about Tiger Shroff setting new standards in the genre of action, Jackie Shroff shared, “First of all, he’s the youngest action star in the world at the moment. That’s a credit to, mereko itna feel aata hai jab maayein aati hain, maa toh pehechanti hain mujhe, bachhe nahi pehechante chhote. Toh bolte hain ‘Tiger Shroff ka father’. Toh woh ek mereko aur aisa lagta hai ki mere bachho ke naam se bhi jante hain, itna achha lagta hai woh. It makes me feel so happy. Because I have taken him in my hand, jab Filmfare ka award lene gaya tha main Parinda ke liye toh mere haath mein tha woh chhotu, aur Rekha ji thi mujhe award de rahi thi ek haath se aur ek haath mein mera Tiger tha on the stage. So woh bachha aaj yahan par aa gaya jo mujhe unke naam se maayein bolti hain ‘bachhe humaare Tiger ko jaante hain’, toh itna achha lagta hai. Main toh chahta hun ki baba aise hi chalte rahe.”

Jackie also opened up about Tiger performing his own stunts, unlike many other actors in the country. The veteran actor shared, “Action jab karta hai toh mujhe unke technicians pe bohot bharosa hai. Aur phir main unke rehearsal pe bharosa hai, because they say… ek line boli thi maine, ki ‘jitna aap paseena bahaaoge, jung se pehele, utna aap wahan par khoon kum bahaaenge’. Toh mehnat jo pehele kar lete hain, jo prep karna, upar waale ke haath mein hai phir. Hum bhi wahi se nikle hain. Magar inka kuchh aur hi hai, Inka level kuchh aur hai, ek matlab khadde se nikal jaana, punch karna, ek matlab 5 minute ka shot pakad ke rakhna, ek hi shot mein itna action, stamina. Toh yeh saari cheezein main dekhta hun, magar mujhe, main sochta nahi hun. Mereko itna hai ki unke technicians hain aur woh khud hain, baaki phir upar waala hai aur all my love, everybody’s love is there. That’s what I feel. You know what I mean. On spot thinking hona chahiye.”

Also starring Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu, Tiger’s Baaghi 4 released in theatres on September 5. Jackie Dada, on the other hand, will be seen with Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri next.