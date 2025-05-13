Tom Cruise, Avneet Kaur say Namaste in Mission: Impossible reunion: Fans say 'sabse aage honge Hindustani'

It isn't really news that Avneet Kaur has bagged her Hollywood debut and will be holding a minor role in Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning. Mission: Impossible co-stars Avneet Kaur and Tom Cruise say 'namaste'(Photos: Instagram/avneetkaur_13)

But her striking a demure 'Namaste' standing along side co-star Tom Cruise as they twin in black, definitely has the internet's jaws on the floor.

Earlier today, Avneet shared two pictures of herself alongside Tom, in one of which the both of them can be seen doing 'Namaste'. The caption to the post read, "Namaste mere aur Mr Cruise ki taraf se poore India ko 🇮🇳🙏🏻❤️ Great to see you again @tomcruise 😍@missionimpossible @paramountpics".

The comments section of course did not disappoint: "Looks like he is your bestie now😁", "you’re truly representing india like a star 🌟 love you always 💖", "proud moment for all your fans 🇮🇳 you’re shining girl 💫", "can’t believe this!!! our queen with hollywood king 😍", "Jai hind ❤️❤️", "SABSE AAGE HOYENGE HINDUSTANI🇮🇳🔥" and "from india to hollywood... you did ittt 🛫🌍", read a few comments.

As a matter of fact, Avneet has periodically found herself making headlines off late for myriad reasons. Earlier on in the month, she made the news not for her own self, but for the fact that Virat Kohli had liked one of her pictures — posted by a fan page for the budding starlet! Though the hullabaloo it caused not only led to the like being (probably) retracted by Virat, but what also followed was a formal addressing of the matter wherein the cricketer blamed the Instagram "algorithm" for his like showing up. Whatever may be the case, Avneet professional portfolio literally boomed over night, with her gaining followers and brand deals by the minute.

Less intense but equally saucy, was her being spotted in the Wankhade stadium stands for the Mumbai Indians versus Gujarat Titans IPL match, held later on in the month. For context, Shubhman Gill plays for the Gujarat Titans, someone whom Avneet has been linked to now, for quite some time.

Coming back to her work, are you excited to see Avneet formally step foot in Hollywood with Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning?