True Beauty star Cha Eun-woo enlists for military service, fans express heartfelt goodbyes: ‘wish him the best of luck’

Cha Eun-woo, one of South Korea’s most sought-after actors, is preparing to step away from the spotlight for a while as he begins his mandatory military service. Fans across the globe are already feeling the bittersweet sting of his upcoming enlistment, which was officially confirmed by his agency Fantagio on May 29. True Beauty star Cha Eun-woo

Earlier this month, news broke that Cha Eun-woo, 28, had applied to join the Army Military Band, a role that perfectly aligns with his talents as both a singer and performer. Fantagio announced, “Recently, Cha Eun Woo applied to join the Army Military Band and received a final acceptance notice from the Military Manpower Administration today. He will enter the training centre on July 28 and undergo basic military training before fulfilling his duty in the Army Military Band.”

In an effort to protect the star and his fans, the agency also revealed that his enlistment will be a private affair. “To prevent safety accidents due to congestion on the day of enlistment, the location and time of Cha Eun Woo’s enlistment will be kept private, and there will be no separate events held,” they shared in a statement according to Soompi.

The agency concluded with a heartfelt appeal to fans worldwide: “We ask for your unsparing support and warm encouragement for Cha Eun Woo as he diligently fulfills his military duty and returns in good health.”

Fans mourn the temporary goodbye

The news was met with an outpouring of love and sadness from fans on social media. One fan lamented on X, “Ohhh noooo. I will miss seeing your pretty face in dramas.” Another expressed their unwavering support: “I will surely miss you but we’re rooting for you.” Others praised his sense of duty, with comments like, “He will SERVE his country like he always does,” while some simply wished him well: “Wishing him good luck.”

One particularly thoughtful fan wrote, “Hot take, but I’m happy that he’s going now! He needs to go regardless, and it’s better to get it over with so that he can fully focus on his career without any worries afterwards. I just checked his namu wiki and it seems like he already filmed (or is currently filming) a drama and a movie, so there will still new content over the next year and a half :’) I wish the best of luck to him and hope he completes his service safely!” Even amidst the sadness, fans remained hopeful, sharing sentiments like, “His visuals, singing, and acting will be missed and before I know it he'll be back in no time.”

About Cha Eun-woo

Cha Eun-woo’s impressive career spans both music and acting. Best known for his memorable roles in hit dramas such as True Beauty and My ID is Gangnam Beauty, he has also made waves as a solo artist and variety show star. As fans prepare to say a temporary goodbye, they remain confident that Cha Eun-woo will return stronger and ready to captivate audiences once again. For now, his devoted supporters are rallying behind him, sending all their love.