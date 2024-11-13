Udit Narayan says Aditya has brought 'fresh perspective’ to his music; Aditya Narayan has ‘learnt discipline’ from dad

Udit Narayan and Aditya Narayan

While Udit Narayan has been a music legend for many decades, his son, singer Aditya Narayan, too, has been rendering songs for many years. Lately, the duo has been performing at shows together as a team. Having done a Bade Miyan Chote Miyan concert series in the US last month, Udit and Aditya will take the stage for a charity concert in Mumbai tomorrow. The idea behind the show, organised by the Cancer Patients Aid Association, is to raise funds to support underprivileged kids with cancer. We get the father-son duo talking about learning from each other and sharing the stage.

On performing as a duo

Udit - Performing together, as a team, has been an incredibly rewarding experience for both of us. As father and son, we share a bond that goes beyond music, and being able to bring that dynamic to the stage is a blessing. Teaming up has allowed us to blend our strengths and cater to a wider audience.

Aditya – It’s given me a chance to learn from my dad’s years of experience.

On learning from each other:

Udit: I’ve learnt so much from Aditya. His energy, modern approach to music and understanding of today’s audience are inspiring. He brings a fresh perspective that sometimes even challenges me to think differently, keeping me young at heart.

Aditya: From Dad, I’ve learnt discipline, passion and the timeless quality that music can hold. He has a certain warmth and dedication on stage, and his ability to connect with audiences of all ages is something I deeply admire.

On the show in Mumbai:

Udit: Music has a way of healing and lifting spirits, and if our songs can bring even a small moment of happiness to these children, it’s worth every effort. We wish to create an atmosphere where they can forget their worries and have fun. Our set includes some fun and upbeat numbers.

Aditya: When we heard about the chance to perform for kids battling cancer, we didn’t think twice. We will keep the show very interactive. It’s more than just a performance for us. We’ve put a lot of heart into this show.