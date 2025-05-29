Urvashi Rautela claims Leonardo DiCaprio called her Queen of Cannes; netizens call him ‘first Hollywood actor to…’

Two years ago when Indian actor Urvashi Rautela attended the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, she made headlines with her statement blue pout, gorgeous red carpet looks and an interview where she mentioned Hollywood heartthrob Leonardo DiCaprio. Back then, Urvashi had spoken about the Titanic actor’s fascination with France. Well, this year Urvashi returned to the French Riviera for the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, once again turning heads on the red carpet with her back to back glam looks. But a highlight of her trip was meeting Leonardo, proof of which she has now shared on social media. Leonardo DiCaprio with Urvashi Rautela

In 2023, in a chat with Asian Culture Vulture, Urvashi Rautela had shared, “I actually feel Leonardo DiCaprio has some sort of fascination with France, I don't know. I think he is lot more crazy of Cannes, because I saw him last year, he's always in Monaco, he's always in France. Right?” Back then, Urvashi was slammed by a few heartless trolls online, who accused her of mispronouncing Leonardo DiCaprio’s name. Well, her selfie with the Hollywood star this year serves as a slap to those netizens who made fun of her. Along with the cute pic, Urvashi wrote in the caption, “When Leonardo DiCaprio calls you the Queen of Cannes! 😌👑 Thank you, Leo… now that’s a Titanic compliment 💋🔥 #QueenMovesOnly #QueenOfCannes #LeoAndUR #UrvashiRautela #Cannes2025 #leonardodicaprio.”

Netizens were obviously left impressed with this selfie, but there were some sarcastic remarks in the comment section as well. For instance, one social media user stated, “Leo next morning - first Hollywood actor to take a selfie with lead actress of daku Maharaj,” whereas another wrote, “India’s very own first lady Iitian, goddess Urvashi herself (who even has temples dedicated in her name), finally graces her fan Leonardo DieCaprio with a meeting. What a moment for him! 🥰 Hail Urvashism 🙇‍♀️.” A comment read, “Now, I'm waiting for her to meet JAIN MALIK,” whereas another shared, “Diecaprio is a fan of urvashi.” Meanwhile, some cracked Titanic jokes under this post. One such comment read, “Sketch to nhi banaya bhai ne apka???,” whereas another asked, “Did he made a sketch for her?”

Say what you will, but Urvashi Rautela is truly making a mark. Kudos to the diva!