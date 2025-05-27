Urvashi Rautela hits back at trolls comparing her to Aishwarya Rai in Cannes: 'I'm the blueprint'

Dare we say Urvashi Rautela and Cannes 2025 are now synonymous? Urvashi Rautela says 'I'm the blueprint' amid troll comparisons with Aishwarya Rai at Cannes(Photos: Instagram/urvashirautela, aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

The actor, as always, made her presence felt at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, turning out in conversation-sparking looks and dishing out equally chatter-inducing moments. Be it the parrot-coded Michael Cinco gown, a wardrobe malfunction (she actually handled really well!), a few hilarious reel moments with Orry or even her allegedly 'blocking' a staircase and the incoming landing traffic because 'photos first!' always — it's almost tough for Urvashi to not make the headlines. And she owns it.

However, in a rare instance, what seems to have got her goat are the constant comparisons with the real queen of Cannes, Aishwarya Rai. Aishwarya only made her appearances at the fag end of the film festival, but understandably stole the show. Now while being compared to a Cannes veteran like Aish would be a matter of honour for anyone, Urvashi seems to have taken offence to the internet narrative which suggests that she was trying to ape the former Miss World, and miserably failing at it.

Now her personality may seem all fun and frothy, but this time around, Urvashi isn't taking the slander lying down. Across 2 written posts made to her Instagram handle, the actor has blasted the endless sea of opinions about what she does and how she does it.

Urvashi wrote: "So apparently I'm 'trying to be Aishwarya Rai with 0 charisma'? Darling...Aishwarya is iconic. But I'm not here to be anyone's duplicate. I'm the blueprint. Cannes didn't invite me to blend in — I came to stand out. If my look, my style, or my confidence makes you uncomfortable...maybe take a deep breath (or two). I'm not everyone's cup of tea — I'm more like champagne with fireworks. And charisma? Sweetheart, if you could measure it, I'd break the scale. To all the keyboard critics — keep talking. To all the queens owning their space — keep slaying. To myself — keep shining, because no one does it like you".

The list of hashtags she concluded her impassioned piece with, also deserve some attention: "#TooMuchCharismaToHandle", "#CannesWithConfidence", "#NotYourCopyPaste", "#QueenEnergy", "#CharismaUnbound", "#CannesConquered" and "#NoMimic" read a few.

Are you team Urvashi on team internet?