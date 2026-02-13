Valentine's Day 2026 exclusive: The cheesy and the subtle with Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff

Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik and wife entrepreneur-influencer Aashna Shroff, recently completed a year of marriage. On this fairly new journey as life partners, they confess that despite having opposite personalities, being best friends helped them navigate their relationship and journey through marriage. Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff/Satish Bate

It’s been a year of marriage, what does love, romance and Valentine’s Day mean to you now? Armaan: I’m still over the top and cheesy. Aashna is more subtle; her love language is very different. She’s more about gestures, and I’m pompous, I love to bring out my guitar and serenade her.

Aashna: The past year has been about us figuring out each other’s love language.

You had a modern day romance with the internet and social media playing a big role in bringing you together... Armaan: I found her on social media, and as cheesy as it sounds, the moment I saw her pictures, I was instantly in love. I messaged her, and she replied a month later.

Aashna: I kept thinking, should I or should I not. We had a lot of common friends so we knew about each other but never met. I wasn’t sure if I wanted to pursue a conversation, but I’m glad I did.

What was the dating phase like? Armaan: We started dating in 2017 and kept it secret for six years. We went to places together, and people spotted us, but we never announced that we were together. We figured we wanted to take it slow because we were always the kind who were looking for a serious relationship.

Aashna: Having different kinds of jobs that involve travel, no fixed timings or weekends off, most of our dating phase was about finding balance. If I had a trip and he wasn’t travelling, I would invite him to come along and also the other way round. It still works like that.

Armaan: The best part is we are best friends, and that’s the foundation of our strong relationship.