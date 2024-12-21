Menu Explore
Varun Dhawan reveals Lara has met Raha Kapoor; wants THIS film with Alia Bhatt to be his daughter’s first watch

ByMahima Pandey
Dec 21, 2024 03:39 PM IST

When will Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt reunite? Well, they are searching for scripts but right now all their discussions are about Lara Dhawan and Raha Kapoor

One of the cutest onscreen pairs of Bollywood, which has a huge fan following, is Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s jodi. The duo began their journey together in films with Karan Johar’s 2012 rom com Student of the Year. They went on to share the screen again in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014), Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017) and Kalank (2019). Currently, the two are enjoying the bliss of being parents to their respective daughters. While Alia and her husband Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their angel Raha Kapoor into the world in 2022, Varun became a proud girl dad to his and Natasha Dalal’s daughter Lara Dhawan this year. But has Lara met Raha yet?

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha has already met Lara Dhawan, reveals Varun Dhawan
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha has already met Lara Dhawan, reveals Varun Dhawan

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Varun revealed, “Raha And Lara have met I think. Lara is still very small but they have met.” So will Raha and Lara become good friends when they grow up, just like Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan? Well, we definitely hope so. But when are the two actors reuniting onscreen? Talking about the same, Varun explained that he and Alia have been looking for a good script together. However, they haven’t found the perfect fit yet. Meanwhile, their current conversations revolve around their beautiful babies. How cute is that?

During his interview, amid promotions for his next release Baby John, Varun also revealed which film of his would he want Lara to watch first. Interestingly, it’s an Alia-starrer! Varun was quoted saying, “I think still the first one which she could watch is Student Of The Year only. I think that would be the first one she could watch because it's a very easy watch for her to see.”

Well, up next, Varun will be seen as a doting girl dad in Atlee’s upcoming film Baby John. Now that he has first-hand experience at being a father, we can only expect the best! Also starring Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh, the action thriller is set to release on Christmas. Alia, on the other hand, is busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next film Love & War with Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal. Lara and Raha must be so proud!

Follow Us On