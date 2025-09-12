Vivek Oberoi on cousin Akshay Oberoi saying there's ‘no real relationship’ between them: He said it was misinterpreted

Vivek Oberoi has been associated with the Mega Blood Donation Drive for 11 years now, and the actor insists that donating blood has become a part of his lifestyle now. “I enjoy it. I feel that it’s healthy, it helps save lives and it sets a tone. My parents set the standard for morality, social responsibility, civic duties, and I want to do the same for my children and generations to come,” he says, as he arrived in Mumbai recently for this year’s drive. Vivek Oberoi and Akshay Oberoi (Photos: Instagram)

The foundation is associated with several government ministries this year and are holding the biggest blood donation drive which will see 75000 first time donors on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17. “We are doing an iconic task in humanitarianism on the birthday of an icon. We’re helping save thousands of lives, and that’s a very cool way to celebrate anyone’s birthday,” Vivek says, sharing that the drive will take place at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Vivek on cousin Akshay Oberoi's statement Recently, the actor’s cousin, actor Akshay Oberoi had said in an interview that he and Vivek aren’t close as their families never were. He had said, “Unfortunately, I don’t say it with pride, I say it with sadness — that there was no real relationship.” Ask Vivek about it and he says, “I did ask him myself what happened, and what is this interview about? He said ‘no, it’s been misinterpreted’, but best that he speaks for himself. As far as I’m concerned, I love Akshay and I am very proud of what he has done. As s family, we are always there at each other’s birthdays. They always come to our house on Diwali or my parents; anniversary. So, we have a lot of celebrations together and we have some great memories of growing up together.”

The actor adds that he loves his cousin and is proud of his achievements: “The one thing though, which is true and I’m very proud of him for, is that he has made his path his own way, just like I’m proud that I did my own way too. I didn’t have any uncle, aunt, chacha, taya, mama saying ‘I’m gonna launch you and you are going to get a break because of me’. I never had that kind of any support system. Whatever I am today, I have been through the grind, worked hard and God’s been kind. And the same goes for Akshay. Every bit of success and acclaim that he has is well deserved, because he is the only one responsible for it, and that’s how it should be. It shouldn’t be because of whose nephew you are, whose cousin you are, or whose friend you are. It should be based on pure merit. And Akshay has achieved everything on his own merit and I am very proud of it.