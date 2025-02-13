Vivek Oberoi visits Mahakumbh 2025 with family: 'We have come to thank god’

Actor Vivek Oberoi, along with his family, visited the ongoing Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj on Thursday to take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers meet. Also read: Vicky Kaushal visits Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj ahead of Chhaava release Vivek Oberoi with his wife Priyanka Alva Oberoi met Parmarth Niketan Ashram president Swami Chidanand Saraswati during the ongoing Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj on Thursday. (ANI Photo)(ANI)

Vivek Oberoi at Mahakumbh

Vivek also thanked the Uttar Pradesh government for the Mahakumbh arrangements and shared how proud he feels that the world's biggest festival is being celebrated in the country with so much love.

"We have come here to thank God... We want to thank the government of India, especially the government of Uttar Pradesh, their administration, and every officer present here for making such good preparations. It feels very proud that today, the world's biggest festival is being celebrated in such a beautiful way in our country," Vivek told ANI.

Earlier in the day, actor Vicky Kaushal also visited Mahakumbh 2025 ahead of his upcoming film Chhaava, which is scheduled for release on February 14. Sharing his experience at the event, Vicky Kaushal expressed his joy, saying, "I am feeling good. I was waiting to visit Mahakumbh. I am fortunate as I got the opportunity to come here."

More about Mahakumbh mela

According to Uttar Pradesh government officials, more than 1.47 million devotees took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on Thursday alone.

Among them, 5 lakh are Kalpavasis, while 9.79 lakh are pilgrims participating in the ongoing Mahakumbh, which continues to attract devotees from across the globe for one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.

As of February 12, the total number of devotees who have taken a dip in the Triveni waters has exceeded 482.9 million, marking a significant milestone in the grand event.

Mahakumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. The grand event will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26.