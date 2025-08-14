War 2 Twitter Review: Except for Jr NTR’s VFX abs, fans love the film; ‘Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR’s chemistry is the soul’

After what seems like an excruciatingly long wait, the biggest and most-anticipated Bollywood action film of 2025 has finally arrived in theatres today. Yes, we are talking about Ayan Mukerji’s War 2, a sequel to Siddharth Anand’s 2019 blockbuster hit War. Back then, Hrithik Roshan had Tiger Shroff by his side. But this time, the Greek God of Bollywood locks horns with Telugu superstar Jr NTR, while Kiara Advani sizzles onscreen like never before. After enjoying the first day early shows, several fans have shared their honest reviews of the film. Except for the VFX, especially on Jr NTR’s abs, War 2 has managed to impress. Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan's War 2 released in theatres today

Lauding the film and the chemistry between Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, a fan tweeted, “Hrithik and Jr NTR delivered powerhouse performances—their chemistry is the soul of the film. Kiara did well but had limited scope. Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor added solid weight. Cameos by Tiger, Disha, SRK, and John brought instant excitement to the screen,” whereas another review read, “#War2 The film moves at extremely fast paced and so many things happen you hardly get a time to blink an eyelid. The introduction of JrNtr is quite well done too .He seemed a mismatch in the trailer but here he does quite well. The face off between Hrithik and him is exhilarating.”

However, some netizens were truly put off by the VFX, which apparently looked fake. Expressing disappointment about the same, one such internet user shared, “Bro 😭 this scene looks like the VFX team used an expired Photoshop trial. The lighting doesn’t match, the skin texture feels copy-pasted, and the abs look like they came straight out of a 2010 video game cutscene. #War2 #War2Review 1/10 for this 😭😭,” whereas another wrote, “#War2 VFX is downright ugly. Raghu's (NTR) abs are all vfx , and that's bad. I think I am wasting my money and time . 2nd half is here.. More reviews to follow…”

After reading these reviews, ranging from positive to mixed, are you planning on watching Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 this weekend?