We manifested a baby, says mom-to-be Harshika Poonacha

Earlier this week, actor- couple Harshika Poonacha and Bhuvann Ponnannaa took to Instagram to share the happy news that they’re expecting. The couple, who tied the knot in August 2023, announced their pregnancy with a concept video. “It was Bhuvann’s idea. He wanted to showcase the traditional Kodava style of how an expecting mother is treated. For the first six months, the expecting mother stays at her husband’s house where the relatives are supposed to feed her every day and only after six months does she go to her mother’s house, where the same happens,” says Poonacha. “In the video, my brother is seen cleaning a gun, an aunt of mine taking incense all over the house, etc. At the end, we all pose for a photo as a family,” she adds. Harshika Poonacha and Bhuvann Ponnannaa shot a traditional Kodava-style video to make the announcement(Instagram)

The 34-year-old actor tells us how she found out about the pregnancy. “Around January, I took a test and it came out positive. I was so happy that I had tears. Bhuvann was travelling at the moment and I video-called him to share the news. He couldn’t believe it at first either!”

The pregnancy has been a period of fascination for the couple. “The baby hasn’t given me any trouble. Now that I’m in my fifth month, it does kick around a bit — and I love to feel it. But every time I go to show it to Bhuvann, the baby goes completely still. It’s very funny,” she says.

Did they, at any point, plan parenthood, during the course of their relationship? “We were seeing each other for a few years before we got hitched. We always knew we wanted a baby after marriage but we didn’t plan it to the minute. In some ways, we manifested the baby! This was purely God’s blessing to us,” she tells us.

Poonacha plans to resume work on unfinished projects after the baby, due in October, comes along. “I already have some movies in the works. One production was halted on account of me being pregnant, but we only have a few scenes and a song to shoot, so I will get back to it. We are also working on a home production and I can get right into it from the production point of view, while acting can wait a bit,” Poonacha signs off.