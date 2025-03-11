We’re coming, this is going to be special: Guns N’ Roses set to return to India after 12 years, to perform on May 17

Guns N’ Roses(Photo: Instagram)

The concept of a dedicated gigging season in India surely seems to have faded away in India, as music aficionados are being treated to back-to-back international acts. After Maroon 5, Coldplay, Alan Walker, Green Day and Shawn Mendes’ recent gigs, the newest entrants in the concert scene are Guns N’ Roses. The iconic American hard rock band is set to return to India after 12 years.

Titled the Guns N’ Roses’ India 2025 Tour, the do will see the outfit take the stage at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse on May 17. Guns N’ Roses are Axl Rose (vocals, piano), Duff McKagan (bass) and Slash (lead guitar). They will be belting out some of their most celebrated hits, including Welcome to the Jungle (1987), Sweet Child o’ Mine (1987), Shadow of Your Love (1987), November Rain (1991) and Madagascar (2008), among others.

The tickets for the same will go live on March 19. Taking to Instagram, Guns N’ Roses posted, “We’re coming to India. This is going to be special. May 17, Mumbai.”

”Guns N’ Roses has been a huge part of so many people’s musical journey. The band defined an era of rock that continues to inspire generations. Bringing these legends back to India is a proud moment for us. Their music has shattered barriers, brought fans together across generations and left an unforgettable mark on rock history,” says Anil Makhija, COO, Live Entertainment & Venues, BookMyShow.

Guns N’ Roses endure as the most dynamic, dangerous, and definitive American rock band in history to this day. Embedded in popular culture, their landmark diamond-selling 1987 opus, Appetite For Destruction, stands out as “the best-selling U.S. debut album ever” and “the 11th best-selling U.S. album of all time,” while their Not In This Lifetime… Tour (2016-2019) ranked as the “fourth-highest grossing concert tour of all time.” During 1991, Guns N’ Roses shook the world with the one-two punch of the 7x-platinum Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II, clinching the top two spots of the Billboard 200 upon arrival. Not to mention, they are one of the most-streamed rock bands in the world with an average of 24 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Following the reunion of the century, they headlined Coachella.