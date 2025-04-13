‘Love you’: When Aishwarya Rai shed happy tears as Jaya Bachchan welcomed her to the family; throwback video

Back in 2007, the country witnessed a beautiful love story blossom in front of its eyes when Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai announced their engagement. In April that year, the couple tied the nuptial knot in a private ceremony at the Bachchan residence, Prateeksha. The wedding was one of the grandest and most talked about affairs that Tinsel Town had ever seen. Pretty soon, Abhishek and Aishwarya earned the tag of the ‘supercouple’. Well, right before they soared into their happily ever after, Abhishek’s mother and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan left her bahu-to-be with tears of joy at an award function. Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in an old video

The throwback video of saasu maa Jaya Bachchan’s emotional and extremely sweet gesture for her daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has now resurfaced on the internet and is going viral! In this clip from the 2007 Filmfare Awards, Jaya ji shared a heartwarming wish for Aishwarya when she came onstage to accept her Lifetime Achievement Award. Months before Aishwarya and Abhishek’s wedding, Jaya ji stated, “Today I'm going to be a mother-in-law all over again to a wonderful lovely girl, who has great values, has a great dignity and a lovely smile. I welcome you to the family. Love you.”

Jaya ji further shared, “So I thought this would be the right time to accept this award. I'd like to say, Almighty, whoever he or she, hum ko man ki shakti dena, man vijay kare. Jhooth se door rahe aur sach ka man bharein. Thank you so much.” Hearing these kind words, Aishwarya’s eyes filled with tears of joy. This throwback video is now winning hearts across social media. In the comment section below, one internet user stated, “Ek bahu k liye apni saas se tarif sunna bht bdi bat hai, wo isliye emotional ho gyi.... Love you Aish❤️🙌🔥,” whereas another claimed, “Such a cute bond - I’ve never seen her cry genuinely before.” A netizen shared, “Hope this love lasts forever 👍🏼,” while another comment read, “Wow those words were so magical 🔥.”

Side note: How gorgeous is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan!