Who is Izabelle Leite, Virat Kohli's ex, who reacted to post about his ‘taste in women’? Here's when they dated

On this, Izabelle left a comment, clearly unhappy at being included in this, "It's been 12 years, and counting. Why can't people get over it."

Brazilian actor Izebelle Leite commented on an Instagram page's post, which had made a collage of all the girls Virat ‘liked’, including wife, actor Anushka Sharma. The caption read, “Nobody can deny about Virat Kohli is that his taste in women is absolute elite”

Virat Kohli makes headlines even for a mere ‘like’ by his Instagram handle on someone's posts. And it's happened twice now- last year, it was a like on actor Avneet Kaur's Insta picture. He later blamed it on the ‘algorithm’. Similarly, his like was recently found on the picture of a German vlogger-musician LizLaz . What it led to is memes and a reaction by the cricketer's former girlfriend.

HT City had, in 2012, broken the news about Virat being spotted with a mystery girl on the streets of Singapore. Later, she was revealed to be Izabelle, a model and upcoming actor. She starred the same year in the Aamir Khan-Rani Mukerji film Talaash in a small role.

The following year, she was seen in her full-fledged acting debut in the Hindi film Sixteen. In 2014, while promoting her next, Purani Jeans, she confirmed her relationship with Virat in an interview, signaling that they had broken up the same year, “Virat was one of the first Indian friends I had when I came to India. We were dating for quite a while. We were together for almost two years. But we didn't want to make it public. So yeah, Virat and I did have a relationship.”

Today, Izabelle is settled in Doha with her husband and two kids, while Virat is married to actor Anushka Sharma and is a father to two kids as well.