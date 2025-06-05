Wicked: For Good trailer has fans head over heels in love with…everything; say ‘will be sobbing in the theatres’

The original Wicked film was nothing short of a phenomenon, grossing over $750 million worldwide and setting the record as the highest-grossing movie adapted from a Broadway musical. Garnering 10 Oscar nominations — including Best Picture — and winning for Best Costume Design and Production Design, it captivated audiences everywhere. Ariana Grande truly made the role of Galinda the Good Witch her own, Cynthia Erivo delivered a career-defining performance worthy of her Oscar nods, and the music? The music alone converted even the most sceptical listeners into devoted fans. Wicked: For Good trailer

Now, anticipation is soaring as the trailer for the sequel, Wicked for Good, drops. Picking up from the last film’s cliffhanger, we see Galinda rising as the most powerful force in Oz, backed by the Wizard, while Elphaba flees, pursued by the menacing flying monkeys, demons of her own making.

As for the trailer, it doesn’t try to hype itself unnecessarily, it simply looks stunning. We glimpse the evolving relationship between Galinda and Elphaba, now fair rivals instead of friends, and beloved characters like Fiyero Tigelaar return, played by Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey. Andthe music? Absolutely killer. This level of good should almost be illegal.

Netizens react

The excitement online is palpable, with netizens echoing the trailer’s brilliance. One Reddit user wrote, “No surprises here, but the duo sounds like they nailed For Good. Can’t wait to see how unhinged this press tour gets.” Another shared, “Just the small snippets of For Good have me in tears. I will be sobbing in the theatre.” Fans also praised the incredible costumes, with one enthusing, “Paul Tazewell cooked hard in the costume department here and goodness, they look beautiful!” And for those initially sceptical, opinions have shifted dramatically. “When they first announced they were doing this movie, I had absolutely no interest. After having seen the first part, I can't wait to see this,” one commenter admitted. Another added, “This trailer is insanely well-done. It looks even better than the first.”

Fans are also buzzing over the return of iconic Wizard of Oz characters. “It will be interesting to see how much they include Dorothy and crew. Seeing the Cowardly Lion as a CGI lion, and not a man in an obvious costume, is interesting. Everyone else in the group looks spot on. I have so much respect for Judy Garland's performance, and I still feel for all the shit she endured while making The Wizard of Oz as well as in her personal life. I hope this new instalment brings a renewed love and appreciation for Garland,” commented one passionate fan. Others are especially eager for the music, which promises to deliver even more emotional highs. “This trailer is miles better than the first movie’s trailers, and the film visually looks much better. Excited for this even if the second half is worse story-wise, the music is better to me,” shared another.

If the trailer is anything to go by, Wicked: For Good is shaping up to be a magical follow-up, and fans are in for a truly spectacular journey back to Oz. Catch the film in theatres on November 21.