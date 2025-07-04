With a hilarious on-set fart confession, Brad Pitt clears the air, literally: ‘Nature took over’

Hollywood star Brad Pitt recently reminded the world that celebrities are just people—when a blooper involving a plate of beans had the entire film crew clearing out. Visiting the New Heights podcast, hosted by Jason and Travis Kelce, to promote his new racing drama, F1: The Movie, 61-year-old confessed that one of his earliest on‑set food stunts went hilariously wrong. American actor Brad Pitt poses for a photo during an event promoting the film "F1 The Movie" in Mexico City, Monday, June 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)(AP)

The time was in the nineties when Brad had started his career. The story began in a cramped café scene—about 60 people packed in—where Brad’s character hadn’t eaten for days, so he tackled an enormous plate loaded with beans and bacon. He decided to go full method, devouring take after take. But after the fourth go, his stomach rebelled.

“Nature took over while I was stuck in the chair,” he shared, chuckling. He thought the moment had passed—but the result was immediate: the crew bolted from the room as the stench hit. He winced remembering how they all “fled the café.” After that fiasco, he joked, he learned his lesson. “Ever since then, I pace myself,” he admitted. While he didn’t specify which film gave him that gastrointestinal surprise, Entertainment Weekly noted he did eat baked beans in the 1991 movie Johnny Suede.

While that digestive wipeout is getting laughs now, Brad’s real on‑screen comeback is F1: The Movie. Directed by Top Gun filmmaker Joseph Kosinski and produced by heavyweights like F1 racer Lewis Hamilton and Mission: Impossible producer Jerry Bruckheimer, the film dropped in theaters on June 27 and exploded at the box office. It pulled in $55.6 million domestically and a total of $144 million worldwide on opening weekend—a record for Apple Studios

In India, F1 kicked off with ₹5.5 crore on its first day and has since collected roughly ₹32 crore through the first week. Globally, it's now nearing $160 million, cementing its status as Apple’s most successful theatrical venture yet.