World Health Day special| Sonu Sood: Good health isn’t just about six pack abs!

n World Health Day today, actor Sonu Sood, who has inspired many with his impressive physique, stresses that "fitness encompasses more than just going to the gym and visible six-packs". Despite his toned appearance, Sood reveals his journey "wasn't always muscular", crediting dedication and his Punjabi genes. Actor Sonu Sood for HT City

“I was not very muscular in my college days… But I had dedication. When I wanted to become an actor, I knew I had to stay very fit. I started working out when I was in Day Nagpur. From that day until today, I haven't skipped my workout ever. I go to the gym every single day. It's like brushing my teeth; it happens automatically. But good health is surely not just about muscles and abs," says the 50- year-old, who will be seen next in the film Fateh.

Expounding further, the actor emphasises the importance of holistic health. "Fitness isn't just physical; it's mental agility too. A fit body enhances work efficiency. It's important to not just focus on abs; feeling good matters. Mental fitness is emotional health. In today's context, mental well-being is as vital as physical health."

Addressing the impact of social media on mental health, Sood advises balance. "Nutrition and regular exercise are vital. Social media inundates us, affecting our focus and mental fitness. Disconnecting is crucial for self-care. Also, the misconception people have about health is that you need non-vegetarian food for a fit body. I have been a vegetarian my whole life."