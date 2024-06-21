World Music Day 2024: From Alia Bhatt to Tiger Shroff, 7 Bollywood actors who are also talented singers

Our Hindi film industry is full of multi-talented stars. Most are trained in acting, but some include dancing and singing in their resumes as well. Today on World Music Day 2024, let’s celebrate some of these actors who turned into singers and blew fans away with their melodious voices: Alia Bhatt and Tiger Shroff winning hearts with their vocal talent

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is one of the industry's most passionate performers, who sings just as well as she acts. In 2014, she made her singing debut with a song in Highway after undergoing training at A. R. Rahman’s singing school. Alia went on to lend her voice to several chartbusters including Ikk Kudi from Udta Punjab (2016) and Samjhawan for Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014)

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Is there anything that the OG desi girl can’t do? Well, the answer is no because she’s Wonder Woman. In 2012, the actor released her debut single in the US. Featuring American rapper will.i.am, the track In My City went on to become a huge success in India. But Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been singing since her pageant days. Her second single Exotic was followed by the actor making her playback singing debut in Bollywood with Mary Kom (2014). Priyanka is truly unstoppable

Ayushmann Khurrana

The supremely gifted Ayushmann Khurrana is another multi-talented star who can not only act but also sing and dance. It was in his debut film Vicky Donor (2012) that he first gave us a taste of his many talents. Fans went crazy when they heard Pani Da Rang in Ayushmann’s voice. Since then, the actor has crooned several tracks including Saddi Gali from Nautanki Saala! (2013), Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (2020) and his 2023 single Rataan Kaaliyan

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra made her singing debut in 2017 with Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin for Meri Pyaari Bindu. But her ‘singer era’ began last year when she recorded O Piya for her wedding with Raghav Chadha and later conducted her first live concert. Parineeti went on to sing 15 tracks for Imtiaz Ali’s biographical drama Amar Singh Chamkila co-starring Diljit Dosanjh. She portrayed the role of Chamkila’s singer wife Amarjot Kaur in this film

Farhan Akhtar

Another star in this list of all-rounders is filmmaker turned actor and singer Farhan Akhtar. After proving his mettle as a director with films like Dil Chahta Hai (2001) and Lakshya (2004), Farhan made his acting and singing debut with Rock On!! (2008). Since then he has lent his voice as a playback singer in many Bollywood films including Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011) and Dil Dhadakne Do (2015)

Shraddha Kapoor

As her maternal grandparents are classical singers, Shraddha Kapoor was trained as a singer since she was a child. She made her acting debut in Bollywood in 2010, but it was four years later that she won hearts with her vocal talent through the award-winning track Galliyan for Ek Villain (2014). Shraddha went on to sing for ABCD 2 (2015) and Rock On 2 (2016) among many other hit film songs

Tiger Shroff

In 2020, Tiger Shroff blew us away when he unveiled his angelic singing voice with his debut single Unbelievable. The action hero went on to bless his fans with tracks such as Casanova and Poori Gal Baat. In 2022, Tiger crooned Miss Hairan for his Bollywood film Heropanti 2

From this list, which actor would you choose to serenade you if you could?