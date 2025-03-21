World Poetry Day | Siddhant Chaturvedi: I will publish my poems as a book, but…

Siddhant Chaturvedi’s love for poetry has been a constant companion in his journey. From the first time he had a crush at the age of 15 to the struggles before his big break with Gully Boy, poetry has been his refuge. Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi

Reflecting on his journey with words on World Poetry Day today, he says, “I still remember the first poem I ever wrote. I was 15, in school and loved literature. I wrote my own version of Daffodils by William Wordsworth and gave it to someone. She couldn’t keep it after I gave it to her, maybe she didn’t feel the same way as I. I started writing since then," adding, "later, when I pursued acting, poetry acted as therapy. I would write down what I was feeling about the situation. I wouldn’t post it on social media back then, because I know nobody was reading.”

However, after the success of Gully Boy things changed. Siddhant’s poetry, which he would sometimes share online, began to garner more attention. And now, his Instagram page, Siddy Chats, where he shares his thoughts, has a strong following of 34K.

Revealing he mostly writes “when I am either on a flight or stuck in the Mumbai traffic”, Siddhant says, “I don’t post only for the sake of maintaining my Insta page. I put it out so people reading can identify with it. I know that the attention span of people is very small today, that’s why I write more haikus. So, when people write to me (and they write to me a lot!), about my quotes, poems, it feels good that they connect, it means what I am thinking is in the right direction.”

Ask the 31-year-old the poets who have shaped his literary world and he names Sadat Hassan Manto, Premchand, and Rudyard Kipling. He also mentions an exciting offer to publish his poetry: “Someone reached out for using it in a coffee table book. But I feel there’s still at least 10 years to go, there’s a lot left for me to experience.”