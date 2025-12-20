Year ender 2025|Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda, Rasha Thadani, Shanaya Kapoor, Ibrahim, actors who made Hindi debut this year

2025 witnessed a lot of fresh energy on the big and digital screens, some hits, others a miss, but all created buzz. Here’s a dekko of the Hindi acting debuts that happened the past year Class of 2025: Ahaan Panday, Rasha Thadani and Ibrahim Ali Khan Rasha Thadani, Azaad

Daughter of actor Raveena Tandon, Rasha Thadani’s much-anticipated debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Azaad might not have worked at the box office, but it brought her to the limelight. Her moves in Uyi Amma became a national sensation with her expressions and performance bringing her praise. She already has her second film in the pipeline, Laikey Laikaa with actor Abhay Verma, and recently, she also announced her Telugu debut. Amaan Devgan, Azaad

Starring opposite Rasha, Aaman Devgan also made his debut with Azaad. Nephew of actor Ajay Devgn, not much was known about him before the film’s release. The hype around him dwindled as the film failed at the box office, but reportedly, he bagged his second project even before Azaad released. He is reportedly starring in a horror comedy titled Jhalak. Veer Pahariya, Sky Force

Coming from a political background, Veer Pahariya’s debut in Sky Force became the talk of the town, and not just because of his acting, but for his viral dance step in the song Rang. Starring alongside actors Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan, Veer’s debut film was a commercial success. While details of his next project are not yet known, yet he keeps making headlines for his relationship with actor Tara Sutaria. Ibrahim Ali Khan, Nadaaniyan

Actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan was supposed to make his debut with Sarzameen, but Nadaaniyan released first. The film and his performance were unanimously panned. While Sarzameen was expected to give him a relaunch, it also didn’t get the desired result. The actor went on to admit to his shortcomings in interviews and even addressed the failures. He now has a few films in the pipeline, including Diler. Ayesha Khan, Jaat

A known face on TV and a former Bigg Boss contestant, Ayesha had worked in films down South, and she forayed into Hindi films with Jaat this year. However, more than that, it was her dance number Shararat in Dhurandhar that got her the spotlight. She even had another release recently, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2? Sonam Bajwa, Housefull 5

A bonafide star in Punjab, Sonam Bajwa had appeared in songs in Hindi films before, but this year marked her Hindi film acting debut. She had three releases in the year, first was Housefull 5, then Baaghi 4 and finally Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. The latter became one of the biggest successes of the year, and now she has Border 2 up for release next month, where she reunites with actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh. Shanaya Kapoor, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor was supposed to make her debut with Bedhadak but the film got shelved. She then bagged actor Mohanlal’s pan-India film Vrushabha, but that also fizzled out. Finally, Shanaya came on screen this year with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan but the film failed to grab eyeballs. Now, she has a few films in the pipeline including Tu Yaa Main with actor Adarsh Gourav and a romcom with actor Abhay Verma. Ahaan Panday, Saiyaara

The juggernaut wave of Saiyaara gave Ahaan Panday the dream debut. Cousin to actor Ananya Panday, the actor was catapulted into overnight stardom with the film. Saiyaara shattered box office records, becoming the highest grossing Indian film starring debutantes. Now, he is following that success with a film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, which will star him opposite Sharvari. Aneet Padda, Saiyaara

While Aneet Padda had played a minor role in Salaam Venky, her leading debut came with Saiyaara opposite Ahaan, and took the entire nation by storm. Their chemistry became a highlight of the film and Aneet’s career saw an exponential growth post that. She now leads the next film in the horror comedy universe, Shakti Shalini, and even has a web series Nyaya in the pipeline. Shubhangi Dutt, Tanvi The Great

Shubhangi Dutt was selected by actor-director Anupam Kher from hundreds of aspiring actors at his acting school for his second directorial Tanvi The Great. She played an autistic girl in the film, who embarks on a journey to fulfil his late father’s dream. The film did rounds of international film festivals including Cannes, and brought Shubhangi praise from the Hollywood legend Robert De Niro. Harnaaz Sandhu, Baaghi 4

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu stepped into the Hindi film industry this year with Baaghi 4. She already had done two Punjabi films before, but they were also before her crowning. Even though Baaghi didn’t do well at the box office, Harnaaz got to show her action prowess as she did many stunts in the action franchise. Aaishvary Thackeray, Nishaanchi