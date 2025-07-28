Zayn Malik shares a behind-the-scenes snap of his daughter Khai vibing to Blackpink; take a look

If you didn't know this already, Blackpink is for the girlies, the gays, the dads, and their star kids. The latest celeb to join the pink wave was Zayn Malik, who just shared an Instagram story of himself and his four-year-old daughter Khai at Blackpink's Deadline World Tour concert in New York City. Held at Citi Field, this was the group's last show in North America. Additionally Blackpink has become the first-ever K-pop girl group to headline Citi Field Stadium. Zayn Malik with his daughter, Khai at the Blackpink concert

Zayn, 32, kept things low-key with his usual dad-in-a-cap aesthetic, but fans quickly clocked his surprise presence at the show — especially when he posted a blurry selfie with Khai from the stands. While Gigi Hadid and Zayn parted ways in 2021, they’ve remained amicable co-parents, and outings like this show just how much they’re prioritising Khai’s happiness (and, clearly, her taste in music).

About the tour

The Deadline tour has created huge buzz not just among fans, but celeb attendees too. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas were seen vibing to APT at another NYC tour stop — the very song Priyanka revealed on The Tonight Show to be daughter Malti Marie’s favourite. “It’s her morning anthem,” she said.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' story

While Blackpink concerts have always been buzzy, the Deadline World Tour has taken things to another level. Spanning 16 cities and 31 shows — from New York and LA to Tokyo, Milan and Bangkok — it marks the group’s first comeback after two years of solo projects.