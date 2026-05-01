Cool(ers) for the summer: desi drinks that always deliver

As heatwaves intensify across India, hydration has evolved from a daily habit to a survival strategy. But long before electrolyte sachets and packaged coolers entered the market, Indian households had already perfected the art of staying cool. The answer lay in simple, seasonal drinks, like aam panna, sattu, bael sherbet, kokum sherbet, and khus sherbet. These sips are big on flavour and even bigger on function. Bael sherbet has a high fibre content. (Credits: Instagram)

Designed for the season Chef Shipra Khanna points out that long before hydration science became a buzzword, Indian kitchens had already mastered it. She explains, “Ingredients like roasted gram in sattu stabilise energy, kokum aids digestion and reduces body heat, while raw mango in aam panna helps prevent dehydration.”

Even the supporting elements, such as cumin, black salt, and mint that adds flavour, serve a purpose. Khanna adds, “They stimulate digestion, improve absorption, and help the body cope with extreme heat.”

Regional yet diverse For chef Gautam Kumar, the value of these drinks lies in their simplicity. “Many of our traditional summer drinks are naturally probiotic,” he informs. He points to bael ka sherbet as an underrated example, adding, “Seasonal ingredients like bael are perfectly aligned with what the body needs. They’re organic, minimally processed, and suited to the climate.”

Adding to this, chef Sanjeev Kapoor highlights the sheer diversity of India’s summer drinks. “Regional traditions offer a wealth of options: mahua flower sherbets from Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, panakam made with jaggery, lemon, and dry ginger in the South, fermented rice-based drinks across eastern and northeastern states, and neera obtained from the fresh sap of palm trees,” he explains. These beverages reflect a wide, climate-specific knowledge system.

What ties them together is their effect on the gut. “When digestion is in balance, the body is better equipped to handle seasonal extremes. In summer, the goal is to keep the system light, hydrated, and cool, and these drinks do exactly that.”

What to keep in mind? “While water remains essential, traditional Indian drinks offer a better balance of fluids and minerals,” says Dr Vimal Pahuja, associate director, Internal Medicine and Metabolic Physician at Hiranandani Hospital, Mumbai.

However, experts warn that to truly incorporate these safely, one must be mindful of the sugar trap. Traditional recipes often use heavy amounts of refined sugar or jaggery to balance tart fruits. To keep them healthy, one should consider modern alternatives like stevia or monk fruit, or simply reduce the sweetener to avoid glycemic spikes.

The health check Coconut water (18–20 kcal): A great electrolyte source, its high potassium content means those with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) should be cautious.

Jal jeera (40–70 kcal) or salted chaas (30–45 kcal): These salt-heavy drinks can be problematic for those with hypertension.

Bael sherbet (150 kcal) or Aam Panna (120–180 kcal): These high-carb options can be problematic for those with Diabetes.

Gond Katira (36 kcal per 10g): It is unique as a cooling gum that helps prevent heat-induced nosebleeds and rashes when consumed 2–3 times a week.

Nimbu Paani (94–115 kcal) or Kokum Sherbet (70–80 kcal): when opting for street-side Nimbu, hygiene is paramount. Be cautious of contaminated ice or unwashed herbs, which can lead to waterborne illnesses. For a smart daily routine, use these drinks strategically. Sattu is best as a pre-commute ‘fuel’ for sustained energy, while Aam Panna is the ideal ‘coming home’ drink to prevent heatstroke after sun exposure. To maximise the cooling effect, use earthen pots (matkas) to keep the drinks naturally chill and balance its pH level.

(Written by Snigdha Oreya)