9 simple Vastu and Feng Shui tips for your home that are too simple to not follow

Having a Vastu and Feng Shui fortified home may not be at the top of one's priorities when building or designing their dream home, especially given the state of the real estate market. So whether you're putting together the bricks for your forever house or are planning to reside in a space for a prolonged period of time, these very simple Vastu and Feng Shui tips are too easy to not implement. Cherry on the top? They come with a gush of good energy and vibrations!

Natural light and ventilation

While artificial lighting can be controlled to suit your personal aesthetic, having strategically placed doors and windows through the house which allow it to be soaked with natural light and ventilation at the start of the day, is incredibly important to refresh and maintain the structure's energetic balance.

Camphor cleansing

The scent of camphor and its flaming fumes, is believed to do away with negative energies in the house, also bringing peace and calm to the minds of those around it. The soothing activity can be done as part of one's evening refresh routine.

Decluttering

Even if you possess a maximalist aesthetic with chock-a-block full walls and tables, the arrangement of your design collectibles need to carve out a flow — both from the perspective of your vision as well as the general energy of the room.

Colour theory

We all love a statement wall. But the rules of Vastu and Feng Shui as a rule of thumb, suggest lighter tones for the walls as a means to keep one's mind calm and peaceful.

Bedroom specifics

Sleeping with ones head facing the South is believed to leave them well-rested and brimming with mental peace. This quick fix is definitely worth a try if you've been having restless nights, or worse, suffer from insomnia.

Fire element

The kitchen is seen as the repository of the home's fire energy. This energy needs to be kept under check, especially in homes where the kitchen is used rather voraciously. Vastu principles then suggest that a kitchen must always be made in the southeast corner of the home.

Water element

Having a dedicated part of your home which allows the water element to thrive allows the atmosphere within the four walls, and your mind, to be cool, calm and collected. A fountain may be too luxe for most, but an aquarium works just fine. If even that isn't possible, a painting with strong water elements will also do the trick.

House plants

Adding house plants to your home decor and layout is not only aesthetically pleasing to the eye, but also welcomes tranquil energies. Certain varities like the bamboo plant and Tulsi are most sought-after in this regard.

Very important: Mirror, mirror on the wall!

The mirror placement hack is easily one of the most well known Vastu and Feng Shui tips and with good reason. As per the same, two mirrors are never supposed to face each other and neither are they supposed to face a bed, or a sleeping person.

