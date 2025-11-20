Open living rooms are out — and these layouts are in

An open plan living room, for its convenience, flexibility and overall sense of space, has enjoyed a stronghold as the template design of homes designed, or remodeled, in the last two decades.

There's nothing wrong with an open floor living room plan per se. These layouts usually allow a lot of light to wash in, and are a one-for-all general space which can double up in delightful ways, especially if your household is the kind which is usually teeming with people. But the generality of an open plan living room seems to be turning into its biggest undoing. Generality chips away at any intentionality, which is an obvious facet, even in the most sparsely decorated homes. A The Spruce analysis states that the winds seem to be blowing more towards "deliberate zones", which is the only thing open plans don't really hold space for.

What are they gravitating towards then, instead? Interior designer Jeff Andrews tells The Spruce, “Instead of one large, continuous area, people are asking for cohesive layouts that allow rooms to flow into each other, while still feeling purposeful. It's not about closing things off, but about creating a balance between openness and intimacy.”

What's in, instead? Visual continuity. Most, can't just switch out a home on a whim. But there are more ways than one to reinvent your open plan living room space to fit your personal aesthetic, encased in whatever the experts are giving a crowning moment. Older home models for instance, tend to have sprawling dining areas which don't necessarily need to serve that purpose. Professional designer Melanie Grabarkiewicz tells The Spruce, "Formal dining rooms are frequently converted into offices or multipurpose spaces, and additions are used to expand kitchens or create better flow between living areas."

Open plans usually tend to come with high-scaling ceilings. This combination is actually perfect for visually creating zones and areas which don't necessarily need a 'room' to be carved out for them. Melanie adds, “the focus is on creating subtle definition within an open plan by using ceiling treatments, furniture arrangements, and area rugs to establish zones and add warmth.”