Sleigh your way to a beautiful holiday tablescape
This Christmas, steal the spotlight with handcrafted ceramic patterns and small details.
This holiday season, the table has become the design world’s newest obsession. Scroll through any interior feed, and you will see it. Not the tree, not the wreath, but the table setting is leading the visual conversation. Designers are treating it like a miniature room, complete with textures, patterns and lighting that feels almost cinematic.
Hardesh Chawla of Essentia Environments says, “This season is all about warmth and tactility. ” Echoing the same, Manasvi Pillai of Stax Living explains, "We are seeing emotional minimalism, with every piece chosen with intention." Instead of big, showy decor, the focus has shifted to craftsmanship and materials.
Here are unique ways to make your holiday table stand out this year.
Start with the foundation
The foundation of a good table is in the textiles. Choose a soft linen tablecloth in sand, ivory, or stone as a neutral backdrop. Over it, layer a tartan or Ralph Lauren-inspired runner in deep green, burgundy, navy, or muted gold. For a subtle modern twist, place a second runner across the table at a slight angle to break symmetry and add visual interest.
Napkins are another chance to play with texture. Go for jacquard, silk-blend, or embroidered ones, and tie them with a velvet ribbon or a small pine sprig for a thoughtful touch. Classic gold napkin rings instantly lift the look, and you can even attach personalised name cards to the napkins.
Steer clear of rustic materials to keep the table feeling polished.
Let ceramics and objects set the tone
Ceramics are central to this season’s aesthetic. Bring in hand-thrown bowls, asymmetrical platters, or sculptural vases in cloud white because why would you want to miss on Pantone's colour of the year. They can hold seasonal elements such as berries, citrus, or small evergreen sprigs. Stack them or group them at different heights to create depth.
Also, look for Christmassy ceramics like a gingerbread cookie jar that can be turned into a centerpiece for a whimsical but polished feel. This adds charm, colour, and seasonal fragrance to the table.
Manasvi explains, "One or two sculptural pieces are enough to give the table its visual anchor."
Use lighting to create atmosphere
Lighting determines the mood of the evening. Soft lighting is the easiest way to transform a table into something inviting and luxurious.
Sculptural candles and crystal votives are trending because they create a gentle glow. Manasvi describes lighting as an essential part of holiday decorating. "The soft, diffused glow from candles instantly elevates the mood."
Try mixing candle heights for an artistic look. Place three small votives close together and balance them with a single tall taper candle nearby. Add a few ribbons to your candle jars or tie a small bow around the base of a taper candle for a festive touch that feels thoughtful.
If you want to do something unexpected, bring a decorative lamp to one end of the table. It creates a warm pool of light and instantly makes the table feel intimate.
Bring Christmas into the arrangement
Start with natural elements to make the holiday table feel organic and stylish. Pine tree needles scattered along the runner create a woodland feel. Fresh eucalyptus brings fragrance and a soft silvery green tone that complements brushed metals and ceramics.
Seasonal fruits double as decor. A bowl of oranges, pomegranates or figs adds rich, warm colour.
"Fresh foliage, branches or seasonal fruits are beautiful zero-waste decor," says Hardesh. Use what you have and let it feel natural rather than overly arranged. You can even arrange Christmas ornaments on the table.