Host your Friendsgiving feast, the Martha Stewart way

Thanksgiving may have been for long, contending with the tag of being a genocidal holiday, but it's festive spin-off, Friendsgiving, comes sans the historical dialogue and double the gratitude. Just off the concept, Friendsgiving can be hosted any time of the year. But really? Celebrating it around Thanksgiving season really grounds the festive spirit into the soul (and tummy!) — the perfect send off to pre-Christmas season. Now if you're feeling a whole lot of extra love for your chosen family, throw them the best Friendsgiving feast ever, and let Martha Stewart hold your hand through the prep.

Host your Friendsgiving this year, the Martha Stewart way (Photo: The Business Journals)