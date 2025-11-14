Host your Friendsgiving feast, the Martha Stewart way

Thanksgiving may have been for long, contending with the tag of being a genocidal holiday, but it's festive spin-off, Friendsgiving, comes sans the historical dialogue and double the gratitude. Just off the concept, Friendsgiving can be hosted any time of the year. But really? Celebrating it around Thanksgiving season really grounds the festive spirit into the soul (and tummy!) — the perfect send off to pre-Christmas season. Now if you're feeling a whole lot of extra love for your chosen family, throw them the best Friendsgiving feast ever, and let Martha Stewart hold your hand through the prep.
The decor
You don't need to splurge on the most expensive runners and candlesticks to make your friends feel at home. Martha asks those entertaining, to keep their primary focus on creating an inviting atmosphere with soft lighting, comfortable seating and most importantly, your piece de resistance — a gorgeous and fully-laden tablescape. As a matter of fact, significant thought needs to be put into selecting your tablecloth which can then be used to define the colour scheme of the rest of the room, right from the plates and glassware, right down to the napkins.
Once the tablescape is sorted, one must move their attention right away to a mingling area, away from the centre table. This can just be one corner, stuffed with oversized pillows. Low-hanging or dim lighting will make the space feel more inviting, turning it into the perfect huddle spots when everyone's bursting at the seams but still trying to spoon some dessert and wine in.
Tipsy tips
For those who like their cocktails creamy, there's the Brandy Alexander. For those that like a sour and zesty kick, the Cinnamon Sour's got them covered; and for those that can't do without a classic? Martha suggests keeping it super simple with a Negroni. If you're trying to be nifty, a great way to narrow the work load down is by picking a signature cocktail — because after all, even the naysayers LOVE a good theme.
Start strong with a ham and spinach dip, pull-apart garlic bread and warm olives with cracked coriander for appetizers. For the mains, go all in with roast turkey, vinegar braised pork shoulder chops, acorn squash with mixed grain stuffing and asparagus and potato gratin.
Don't worry about your lovelies feeling too full. Year-end festivities are known to expand capacity on all counts (pun intended). Pick your flavour between a pecan pie (absolute classic!), some gooey blackberry buckle or some fresh orange cake.
...there's still plenty to do! First things first, don't show up empty-handed. A bottle of wine is a must and if that comes with a carby side dish, you win extra brownie points from the Friendsgiving Gods. Lastly, something as simple as a personalised thank you note, really seals the deal — after all, this is the whole point.
Happy Friendsgiving season to those who celebrate!