Delhi Indie Project on completing 10 years: ‘Tried to think beyond the obvious’

That distinct sound, built on a seamless fusion of indie, rock, pop, jazz, funk, blues and Indian classical influences, has evolved steadily through the years. The band that once started out performing mashups and covers now thrives on original compositions that reflect their maturity as artists.

“It is truly remarkable to reflect on 2015, the year we formed the band. We had a vision for something distinct and aimed to develop a unique sound — and fortunately, we succeeded,” he tells us at the outset.

What began as an experiment in 2015 has now turned into a decade-long journey of rhythm, reinvention, and resilience for pop rock outfit Delhi Indie Project . For founder and lead vocalist Ashish Chauhan, it’s a milestone that feels both surreal and satisfying.

“Our music has always been about experimentation. We’ve tried to think beyond the obvious, blending genres to create something new every time,” says Ashish adding that it’s this willingness to push boundaries that has kept the band’s sound fresh and relevant a decade later.

At the heart of their journey lies Delhi — not just as their home city, but as the creative ecosystem that shaped them. “Delhi serves as the foundational city for bands and indie music. Groups like Indian Ocean, Parikrama, and Euphoria were pioneers in establishing the band culture here. We’re proud to have performed alongside the musicians we grew up admiring,” he adds.

After over 800 gigs, DIP has a repertoire of unforgettable moments, but one stands out clearly. “The highlight for us remains undoubtedly opening for Bryan Adams in December last year,” Ashish recalls. “We were privileged to showcase our original compositions to thousands of attendees just before the legendary Bryan Adams took the stage,” says Ashish insisting that the concert not only marked a defining chapter in their career but also brought them international recognition.

As they step into the next decade, the band’s vision remains ambitious yet grounded. “We’re looking forward to creating more originals, albums, and touring across cities and countries. We also want to bring our music to Bollywood and the big screen — to elevate indie music to new heights,” he concludes.