Dhanteras 2024: What is the mythological significance of the first day of Diwali? The lore of Lord Dhanvantari

Irrespective if you're part of the crowds that have already begun thronging jewellery stores or not, the occasion of Dhanteras presents itself as an auspicious occasion, when you can offer prayers to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera. The day is well known for being a harbinger of good luck, wealth, prosperity and abundance with many indulging in either token, or full-fledged buys of silver or gold. But what is the reason behind this generationally approved practice? The impetus is of course rooted in our sacred mythology. What is the legend behind the auspicious day of Dhanteras?

The story goes, that during the seminal Samudra Manthan, Lord Dhanvantari emerged from the churning waters with a pot of amrit in his hand. This amrit was said to be the elixir of life. Thus, any being that would consume a drop of it, would essentially become immortal. As Lord Dhanvantari is believed to be an avatar of Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi, his shakti, is offered prayers to on this day. As per legends, Goddess Lakshmi was also among the divine figures to emerge from the ocean of milk during the Manthan in congruence with Kalpavriksha as well as Kamadhenu. Lighting lamp clays and offering homemade preparations of sweets as prasad, make for commonplace rituals.

The auspicious energies of Dhanteras, are believed to be best harnessed with the purchase of some precious metal. Gold and silver make for raucously popular picks in this regard. Kitchenware and automobiles — or sizeable purchases of any other kind — are also encouraged. Simpler ways to approach this day would be to clean your house and light earthen diyas to call in abundance and blessings from Goddess Lakshmi. Lord Kubera is also paid obeisance to on this day, who is said to bless his devotees with the knowledge of wise spending when it comes to their wealth.

The best time to offer prayers today is between 6:31 PM to 8:13 PM.

We wish you a blessed Dhanteras!