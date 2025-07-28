Did Ben Stokes snub a handshake with Ravindra Jadeja? Fans call it ‘utterly shameless from the English captain’

Indian cricket fans are voicing their displeasure online after Ben Stokes reportedly refused to shake hands with Ravindra Jadeja at the end of the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in Manchester. Despite the match ending in a draw, the final few minutes were anything but cordial, and the post-match tension has sparked a wave of criticism directed at the England captain, with many questioning the “spirit of the game.” Ben Stokes and Ravindra Jadeja at the end of the fourth Test in Manchester

It all began when Stokes walked up to the on-field umpires—Rod Tucker and Ahsan Raza—and the two Indian batters at the crease, Ravindra and Washington Sundar, proposing to call off the match early. But with both batters on the verge of centuries, India declined, choosing to bat on. That decision appeared to irk Ben, who reportedly asked Ravindra, “You want to get a hundred against Harry Brook?” He then withdrew his specialist bowlers and handed the ball to part-timers Joe Root and Harry, effectively conceding the draw while showing visible displeasure.

Though the teams eventually shook hands, a video clip circulating online allegedly shows Ben skipping Ravindra in the line, fueling the controversy further. Fans have latched onto the moment, accusing the England captain of poor sportsmanship and undermining the very values he often champions.

In the aftermath of the match, Ben addressed the incident during the post-match presentation. “I think all the hard work was done by India; they both played incredibly well,” he said. “I got to that point where there was obviously only one result, and there was absolutely no chance I was going to risk any of my big fast bowlers through injuries with one more game to go.”

While Ben may have intended to protect his players, many Indian supporters saw the actions—and especially the alleged snub—as unsporting. The debate has since reignited questions around what truly defines the "spirit of cricket," especially when tensions run high on the field.

However, more footage emerged shortly after the match, offering a clearer view of the handshake drama. While earlier clips fueled speculation that Ben had completely skipped Ravindra, a video shared by England’s Barmy Army shows that he did eventually shake hands with both Indian batters, right after the final over.