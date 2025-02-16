Menu Explore
Sunday, Feb 16, 2025
Exclusive: Neeti Mohan on her devotional awakening, 'I am prepared to take my spirituality to the next level

ByS Farah Rizvi
Feb 16, 2025 03:57 PM IST

Neeti Mohan presented her first bhajan sandhya at the ongoing Mela that inspired her to work on her first spiritual album

Some experiences can have a profound impact on our life. In singer and performer Neeti Mohan’s case, a visit to the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) led to her “divine and spiritual awakening” as an artiste.

Singer Neeti Mohan
While Neeti has released a few devotional singles in the past, it was her first bhajan sandhya at the ongoing Mela that inspired her to work on her first bhajan album. She says, “My first album of devotional songs will be out soon, and I will credit it to my Maha Kumbh sojourn.” The singer says that a chance meeting with a spiritual guru led her to visit the festival: “I met Jagatguru Rambhadracharya ji last December in Mumbai. After listening to me sing for a few seconds, he said, ‘Yahan nahin, kumbh mein aa ke sunana’. I prepared for a month to stage my bhajan recital at the akhara.”

She adds, “Film songs, playback mein hi hum itna busy ho jaate hai that spirituality becomes rare. Life becomes completely about work, band, shows and travelling, and matters like bhakti takes a backseat. Today, I am more prepared to take this side of mine to the next level.”

Sunday, February 16, 2025
