Exclusive | One year of Operation Sindoor: Official title gets allocated, Vivek Agnihotri’s film also gets two options

On the one year anniversary of Operation Sindoor, as India celebrates the triumphant strike against Pakistan, the film industry has also made strides in documenting the historical win. Vivek Agnihotri has been given two titles and Kashmir Files 2 is one of them.

More than 150 applications were submitted to Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA) expressing an interest to make a film with the title Operation Sindoor. We have exclusively learnt that it is the Bihar Film Company - backed by producers Sangram Singh and Ankit Singh - that has been allocated the title “Operation Sindoor” for their film.

Abhay Sinha, President, IMPPA confirmed the news as he said, “The title Operation Sindoor has been given to Bihar Film Company by producers Ankit Singh and Sangram Singh. There were several applications for this name but the name was allocated to the first applicants who wished to register the title. ”

Also Read | Vivek Agnihotri says his film on Operation Sindoor will be drawn from reality: ‘Not to create noise but to confront it’

Meanwhile, one of the applicants was filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri. H had also bought the rights to make a film based on book Operation Sindoor: The Untold Story of India’s Deep Strikes Inside Pakistan’ by Lt Gen K.J.S. Tiny Dhillon. He had announced the film last year.

Abhay says, “Vivek Agnihotri has been given two titles, Kashmir Files 2 and The Night of Operation Sindoor.”

When Vivek Agnihotri had announced making a film based on the book in March this year, he had taken to X to share details of his vision.

The filmmaker shared that the story will be backed with ‘ground-level research’. He said, “Bhushan Kumar and I have joined forces for #OperationSindoor— a story that redefined security in the subcontinent and exposed Pakistan’s nuclear bluff. The film is based on Lt Gen K.J.S. ‘Tiny’ Dhillon’s book Operation Sindoor: The Untold Story of India’s Deep Strikes Inside Pakistan.”

He continued, “Rooted in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and backed by extensive, ground-level research in collaboration with multiple wings of the Indian Armed Forces, this is a story drawn from reality… not to create noise, but to confront it: with facts, with clarity, and the magic of cinema.”