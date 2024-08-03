Friendship Day Special: Content creators and their BFFs

We speak to some content creators to learn about their friendships and how these relationships have helped them evolve.

Friendship Day is a time to celebrate the bonds that shape our lives and bring joy, support, and growth. We reached out to some of our favorite content creators to learn about their friendships and how these relationships have helped them evolve. Here’s what they had to share.

Anushka Rathod

Anushka Rathod shares that Ayush Shukla, the founder of Finnet Media, is her biggest supporter and rock pillar. “We first met in 2020 when we both had under 2500 followers and were new to the social media world. In 2021, we would talk every day, discussing life and careers. It really gave us both the support we needed to grow.” She recalls a brand’s negative comment during her stagnation period. Ayush didn’t tell her then but used it as motivation to secure a double-value deal for her from the same brand later. “Some people’s wins are your wins, and Ayush is the same for me! There is no competition. He is my brother.” Now, Anushka focuses on impact and personal growth, feeling secure after four years in content creation. Anushka relies on Ayush for daily emotional support. Ayush keeps her grounded, helping her navigate her public persona. They met in 2020 when they were both new to social media and cemented their bond through daily career talks. The focus on public image can limit some activities they enjoy together. Their unspoken rules include mutual support and celebrating each other’s successes. Anushka sometimes misses the simpler, less scrutinized times of the non-famous era. Regular calls, texts, and shared memes keep their bond strong.

Sakshi Sindhwani

Sakshi Sindhwani relies on Aanchal Hans for emotional and physical support, finding peace when Aanchal is around. “She’s my undeniable 3am best friend. Aanchal has kept me very grounded, being the first to call me out and not let me get carried away. She is my loudest cheerleader and like family.” They met when Aanchal was Sakshi’s Zumba instructor, and their bond has grown ever since, with Sakshi’s father also being a father figure to Aanchal. Sakshi depends on Aanchal for emotional and physical support. Aanchal keeps her grounded and provides honest feedback. They met through Zumba classes, where Aanchal was the instructor. Being famous can limit certain activities they enjoy together. Honest communication and mutual support are key unspoken rules in their friendship. Sakshi misses the simplicity and privacy of pre-fame days. They maintain a close bond with frequent in-person interactions and late-night talks.

Ankush Bahuguna

Ankush Bahuguna and Shibani Bedi met early in Ankush’s career. Shibani, already experienced in theatre, initially intimidated Ankush with her talent. They worked together, becoming friends gradually. Shibani taught him the importance of being valued in professional spaces. “When we’re working, we laugh at the same memes and content. We share the same humor.” Ankush finds emotional and professional support in Shibani. Her honesty and shared humor keep him grounded. They met early in Ankush’s career and bonded over shared work experiences. Fame can restrict some social activities they used to enjoy. Maintaining respect and valuing each other’s presence are their unspoken rules. Ankush misses the non-competitive, less public days of the non-famous era. They stay connected through shared humor, memes, and regular conversations.

Manan Vohra

Manan Vora, a health content creator, speaks fondly of his friendship with Siddhant Bhagarva who is also a creator. “Siddhant and I spoke before I started my content creator journey because he was already a well-known creator in the health space and he was the first one to see my videos. One thing I rely on him for is a reality check; he doesn’t beat around the bush and says it as it is. When I need a straight-up reality check, that’s what he provides.” Manan and Siddhant are very grounded and realistic as creators. They go back to their school days, having met in school and participated in interhouse competitions. Over time, they cemented their friendship, which reached another level when they both became creators. “We’re just honest with each other and don’t hide anything. We speak to each other without any filter.” Their deep-rooted connection from school helps maintain their strong bond.