From Ajinkya Rahane's captaincy feat to Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni's milestones: How IPL 2025 is shaping to be historic

With each passing season, the tournament evolves, setting new benchmarks both on and off the field. IPL 2025 promises to be no different, as it introduces several historic firsts that will capture global attention. From unprecedented captaincy records to the emergence of the youngest-ever IPL player, this season will witness major shifts in leadership, policy, and commercial aspects of the game. While seasoned veterans like MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli are set to achieve incredible career milestones, young talents are stepping onto the grand stage for the first time. Meanwhile, regulatory changes, including a shift to ICC’s code of conduct and a ban on tobacco and alcohol advertisements, indicate a more structured and responsible approach to the league. As IPL 2025 unfolds, these milestones will shape the narrative of the season, influencing the league’s future trajectory. Here’s a look at the major firsts that will define this year’s tournament. With captains creating new records, prodigies making their debuts, policy shifts ensuring greater discipline, and financial milestones being shattered, the league continues to push boundaries.

Ajinkya Rahane becomes first player to lead three different franchises

Ajinkya Rahane is set to etch his name in the IPL history books as the first player to captain three different franchises. Having previously led the Rajasthan Royals and Rising Pune Supergiants, he will now take on the responsibility of leading Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2025. Known for his composed demeanour and sharp tactical acumen, Rahane’s appointment is a strategic move by KKR as they look to defend their title.

Can first-time captain Rajat Patidar guide the star studded RCB to their elusive maiden title?

The 2025 IPL season will witness Rajat Patidar stepping into the spotlight as he assumes the captaincy of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the first time. Patidar’s elevation to this leadership position is particularly significant, as he will be leading a star-studded squad featuring stalwarts like Virat Kohli. His performance as captain will be pivotal in determining RCB’s quest for their maiden IPL title.

The teenage prodigy: Vaibhav Suryavanshi

In an unprecedented move, 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi is set to become the youngest player in IPL history, having been signed by the Rajasthan Royals for ₹1.1 crore during the 2025 auction. Hailing from Bihar, Suryavanshi caught the attention of scouts with a remarkable century against Australia Under-19, showcasing his exceptional talent at a tender age. His inclusion in the IPL not only highlights the Royals’ commitment to nurturing young talent and their belief in the phrase ' if you're good enough, you're old enough'.

Adopting ICC’s Code of Conduct

In a significant departure from tradition, the IPL will, for the first time, align its code of conduct with that of the International Cricket Council (ICC). This shift signifies a move towards standardisation and reflects the league’s commitment to maintaining the highest ethical standards. This alignment is expected to enhance the credibility of the league and reassure stakeholders of its dedication to fair play.

Dhoni and Kohli to join the exclusive club

The 2025 season is poised to witness cricketing legends Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli reaching the monumental milestone of 400 T20 matches. This achievement places them alongside contemporaries like Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik, who have also reached this illustrious mark. For Both Dhoni and Kohli have been instrumental in popularising T20 cricket, and their longevity in the format serves as an inspiration to aspiring cricketers worldwide.

Hitting new commercial heights while taking a stand on responsible advertising

The IPL 2025 season is set to break financial records, with the ecosystem projected to generate between ₹6,000 crore and ₹7,000 crore in advertising revenue, according to reports. This encompasses television, digital platforms, team sponsorships, and on-ground advertisements. Moreover, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has also introduced a ban on advertisements related to tobacco and alcohol products in IPL 2025. This decision aligns with global sporting ethics and reinforces the IPL’s role as a responsible sporting entity.

The absence of surrogate ads supporting these industries signals a shift towards more socially responsible advertising practices, ensuring a more family-friendly viewing experience. This surge in revenue, coupled with a responsible advertising policy, underscores the IPL’s status as a premier sporting event that attracts significant corporate investment.