Luxury perfume for Leos, crystals for Aquarius: AI predicts what's in each zodiac signs overpacked handbag

Even if you aren't down with meticulously hearing out your monthly forecasts through Astrology mediums and tarot readers, we're sure you can't wait to see if the all-encompassing AI has got your daily, mundane profile right. Personality traits and all are fine, but predictive mood boards for 'what's in my bag', but for all the zodiac signs, feels like a level up when it comes to the world of horoscopes. And that's what Astrology & Birth Chart Expert Kristina Antuna achieved when she very generously asked AI to predict what one was most likely to find in the bags of each of the zodiac signs. So get your popcorn ready, it's time for an AI-approved vibe check! AI predicts what's in each zodiac sign's bag: Did it get yours correct?

Aries

Vibe: As the 'child of the zodiac', much of what would be in an Aries' bag has no literal logic to it except for just because. And that's the vibe.

Literal items: A lip gloss that has "been through war" but they keep making it last because where else will they find this exact shade (literally online but drama is your birthright); receipts from random night outs because who has time to throw them; a broken pair of sunnies that have been strung along for the same exact reason.

Taurus

Vibe: Taurians are reliable and organised but the overdose of sensuality, even if they try and mask it, always peaks through. A nice balance we say.

Literal items: A travel-size bottle of their signature perfume (the full sized one is sitting pretty on your vanity); a silken scrunchie because no one has time for messy hair or the tangles that come after NOT using a high-end tie.

Gemini

Vibe: Social butterfly. Self-proclaimed overachiever. Slightly obnoxious, but everybody still wants to be around them.

Literal items: Three lipsticks because you never know what the vibe will be for the inevitable evening plan; a phone that's overflowing with unread texts because they either have time for you or will straight up let you know if they're ignoring you; a notebook with random ramblings and ideas that will make them a millionaire overnight (they 100% believe this).

Cancer

Vibe: Emotional and (a little too) perceptive, Cancerians have a tendency to get lost in their own little worlds or swept away in the thrills of real life. They're absolute sweethearts though and that's a fact.

Literal items: A crumpled napkin with the handwriting of someone they admire (and it's going to stay there); a kitschy childhood item that literally goes everywhere with them (think a keychain); tissues because they're ready for tears — their own and others'.

Leo

Vibe: You can't tell a Leo what they are but they'll let you know alright. They have a tendency to stand out and are aware of it. So it's a lot like having a mature Gemini around. But they too can be slightly obnoxious if you aren't down with them like that.

Literal items: Sunglasses that make an appearance even during night time because that's just what their aura demands; a luxury perfume stamped onto their personality which you can smell before they walk into a room.

Virgo

Vibe: Military-grade planners with a million nervous ticks is a lot to deal with. And Virgos are the only ones who can commit to this kind of anal planning, dripping with zest.

Literal items: A colour-coded planner which just corroborates what's already on their digital planners; sanitisers (yes multiple) because they must have preventive measures on hand to fight potential bouts of sickness; a mini emergency kit which they restock religiously; a receipt for a random purchase they made (SO out of character) which they are on the fence about returning (if the item's small enough it WILL also find a place in the bag).

Libra

Vibe: Librans have their charm cranked on to a 100 at all times and they will have everyone they see swept under it like the Pied Piper of Hamlin before they realise this is too much for them and then instantly tap out. They can be super practical too but that's like a choice they have to get themselves to make everyday (or not). Balance baby.

Literal items: At least three lip glosses to chose from (because there's always a plan they just don't know if they're going to want to make it); a notebook which mostly has pros and cons list of things that have mildly or severely bothered them (either bout lasting for a max of 5 minutes); nothing else because they think they're different like that.

Scorpio

Vibe: Intensity on steroids. That's a Scorpio's vibe in a nutshell and this applies to every last thing.

Literal items: Dark sunglasses catering to their overwhelming need to be mysterious at all times; a dark DARK shade of lipstick which defines their aura; a little trinket from an ex who they swear they don't care about but still continues to live subliminally under their skin.

Sagittarius

Vibe: Good chaos and a devil-may-care attitude when it comes to how much they can overstimulate the people around them define Sagittarians. Chasing adrenaline highs is literally their side hustle.

Literal items: Their passport because they could just be heading out on a sudden trip in the next few hours you never know; a half-drunk energy drink carefully placed to not spill (it will but they're just going to deal with a *tch tch* and literally forget about it); receipts from the last 'iconic' night bout they had (they're probably chasing another one as you read this).

Capricorn

Vibe: A little too practical, deep thinking and armed with a willpower of steel, Capricorns can be intimidating but it's not intentional. They're just too tapped into their 5-year plan.

Literal items: A no-nonsense (probably leather-bound) planner with meticulous notes planning their days down to the last hour (and you bet your bottom dollar they're going to stick to it); an expensive pen which nobody is allowed to touch or use (not even them); receipt from a very expensive purchase they're still regretting (because 'do I REALLY deserve this' is a constant train of thought); their go-to headache medicine because the 500 threads going through their head may just make their brain explode.

Aquarius

Vibe: Aquarians are born with a very appreciable balance between real world intellectualism and otherworldly creativity. Sometimes the scales may tip towards the latter though and they love the chaotic imbalance.

Literal items: A crystal they believe is single-handedly holding their life together (it probably is); some random kitschy accessory they thrifted (though they may lie about its 'exquisite' origins); a notebook with the most bat-shit crazy (but actually good?!) ideas which they swear they're going to start cracking at soon.

Pisces

Vibe: The compassion is strong with Pisces but so is the sass. Sometimes the former may get lost in the throes of the latter but mostly this water sign is trying to strike a balance between channeling Regina George from Mean Girls and the chick from the same film who wanted to bake a cake made of sunshine and rainbows (but "she doesn't even go here!!").

Literal items: A crystal or tarot card from their spiritual stash which they believe happens to be the predestined vibe of their day; those chonky headphones which are their medium to their 100+ curated playlists to match every mood they go through during the day; a napkin or note with a love-struck bunny's number on it whom they swear they were going to get back to but then they randomly got the ick; a literal or digital journal capturing their open-ended emotional spirals.

Did AI's cosmically guided predictions read you right then?