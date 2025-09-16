Ever wanted to give your younger self a tight hug? The exact prompt to feed Gemini AI!

And chances are you already have! You can now hug your younger self, thanks to Google Gemini AI (Photos: X)

All those wishful little posts all over social media, pushing people to be who their younger selves needed, just found some (almost) real resolution. You can now hug your little self, not just in your mind's eye, but literally (again, almost). And everyone has Google Gemini's Nano Banana feature to thank for it.

Want to make your own polaroid?

Here's how to go about it.

Download the Google Gemini app — this works for both Android and iOS. Now pick two photos, one from when you were a child and one of yourself from present time. While any two photos will work for this, keeping the sentimental rationale of this trend in mind, go for photos that actually spark emotions in you, of both nostalgia and happiness.

And now for the magic words, your prompt. Type in, "click a cute polaroid picture of my older self hugging my younger self". And voila, you'll be presented with your polaroid. Also keep in mind that this isn't a one and done. You can give more directions to Gemini to tweak the photo as per your preference with the 'redo' option.