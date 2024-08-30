Hemant Rai and Shreya Foundation announce four new programs to help people with housing, education, marriage

The Shreya Group of Companies has once again demonstrated its commitment to social responsibility. The company, through its Shreya Foundation Trust, has launched four distinct programs aimed at supporting its leaders, customers, and economically disadvantaged employees. These initiatives were announced during a press conference held at a 5-star hotel in Mumbai. (L to R) Vikram Chakraborti, Mahesh, Hemant Rai, Nana Ji Ganta and D Tattaiya

The four programs introduced by the company are:

B.M.I.P. (Building Material Initiative Program): This program aims to provide financial assistance to economically disadvantaged individuals who dream of owning a home. Through the Shreya Aashiyana Program under the Shreya Foundation, those living in rented houses or owning land but lacking the resources to build a home will receive the necessary support.

(L to R) Vikram Chakraborti, Mahesh, Hemant Rai, Nana Ji Ganta and D Tattaiya

C.E.P. (Child Education Program): Under this initiative, the Shreya Foundation will cover the educational expenses of underprivileged children from LKG to 12th grade, ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder their education.

H.E.P. (Higher Education Program): This program is designed to assist children from economically weak families in pursuing higher education. The Shreya Foundation will provide financial aid to those who face difficulties in affording further studies.

G.M.I.P. (Girls Marriage Initiative Program): This initiative will support the marriages of underprivileged girls, providing financial assistance and contributing items like jewelry and electronic goods to ensure that the families do not face financial burdens during the wedding.

Sangeeta Rai, Shreya Group's CMD and Shreya Foundation's Vice President along with the future Vice Chairperson Shreya Rai graced the event.

The event was attended by several members who are associated with the companies, including P. Maheshwar, D. Tattaiya, Vikram Chakraborty, M. Sreesha, Rajesh Singh, Awadhesh Kumar, Jameel Ahmad, Gaurav Yadav, Nana Ji Ganta, lyricist Panchhi Jalonvi, Sunny Vice President, Vishal Saroj, Ajay Mishra, Bhanu Pratap Singh, Namit Singh, Shyam Mishra, Vivek Yadav, Dharmendra Singh, and many others.

Sarita Yadav, Sanjana Mishra, Shalini Tripathi, Komal Tiwari, and Mumtaz Ahmad, who are also associated with The Shreya Group, were present at the event.