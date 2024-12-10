17-year-old Delhi boy received The Diana Award for humanitarian efforts

Aarush Kapur, a 17-year-old student of Vasant Valley School in New Delhi, has been awarded the prestigious Diana Award for his extraordinary dedication to driving positive change and creating a lasting social impact. Aarush Kapur, a 17-year-old student has been awarded the prestigious Diana Award.

Instituted in memory of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, the award is the highest recognition a young person can achieve for social action or humanitarian efforts. It is supported by both her sons, HRH The Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, and presented by a charity bearing the same name.

Aarush, inspired by his own experience of being separated from his cousin, co-founded Bamboo Tree Children’s Foundation (BCF), an NGO actively working with children of separated families, to combat Parental Alienation.

Parental Alienation, recognised by World Health Organization (ICD-11) and the American Psychological Association (DSM-V), is an under-recognised yet widespread form of child psychological abuse. Globally, over one million children live through this trauma each day, which leads to outcomes worse than sexual abuse, according to the study Unseen Wounds by the American Psychological Association, and decreases life expectancy by 20 years as revealed by an ACE study. Despite this, public awareness remains alarmingly low.

Aarush has been pivotal in shedding light on this issue. He spearheaded a nationwide survey of family court litigants and legal professionals to document and uncover the true extent of the problem. He then led a nationwide campaign, mobilising over 600 families across 12 cities for Parental Alienation Awareness Day on April 25, 2024, reaching over 3,000 people.

With rising divorce rates, BCF advocates for a shift toward "Parenting 4.0" in India. In collaboration with the Child Rights Foundation, BCF conducted an extensive survey involving 500 parents and around 60 legal professionals to evaluate the Indian family court system's preparedness to protect the rights of children of separated parents. Their video reveals the alarming findings that highlight the urgent need for reforms to prevent a potential physical and mental health crisis.

Aarush & BCF’s advocacy has raised judicial awareness, with the issue being discussed in the Indian Parliament. Their work has also inspired creative projects such as the film Kuhudi and the song Haara Nahi.

Under Aarush’s leadership, BCF has expanded its volunteer network from 15 to 300 individuals, launched an email helpline, and organized counselling sessions to support affected families. Despite societal resistance, Aarush continues to drive meaningful change, offering hope to countless families and advancing child welfare in India.