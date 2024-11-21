Adopt a Pet: Looking for fur-ever companion in Delhi-NCR? Bring these pets home!

This week, three doggos and three cattos are looking for fur-ever homes in Delhi-NCR. Bring them home to add some cheer to your hearts and homes. Adopt, don't shop for pets! These furry friends, in Delhi-NCR, are searching for forever homes. Won't you bring them home?

Shine will be the best companion for your birdwatching activities!

Shine is a one year old playful, loving indie who adores humans as well as other furry being. He was abandoned outside an animal feeder’s home about eight-months ago. Now lodging at a boarding facility, he is vaccinated, dewormed and neutered. He likes bird watching from the balcony, and loves to spend his day doing just this while hoping to meet his paw-fect family soon. To adopt, WhatsApp: +91 98100 63666.

Muppet is a dapper young boy who longs for an affectionate, loving home.

Muppet is a two-month-old desi shorthair cat. Born with dapper looks, this gentleman proudly dons his black and white fur like a tuxedo. He was rescued in Mayur Vihar, alongwith his mother and a sibling who couldn't survive. Now living with his rescuer, this curious catto is looking for someone who indulges him in playing with string toys. At heart, he is a gentle and affectionate soul who is litter trained, vaccinated and dewormed. At present, his diet comprises only viscous dry and wet foods. To adopt, WhatsApp: +91 9871507227.

Handsome Diesel is an energetic two-year-old German Shepherd.

Diesel is an energetic two-year-old German Shepherd, who was found abandoned with dog bites and maggot wounds somewhere in Badshahpur, Gurugram. Since his rescue, he has been treated and is now living at a shelter in Gurugram. Dewormed and vaccinated, he will soon be neutered. Quite friendly, he loves human company and enjoys long walks and playing outdoors. To adopt, WhatsApp: +91 9971972409.

Coal is beautiful, snuggle-bug feline.

Sparkle is a feisty catto who loves chasing aluminum balls.

Coal (male) and Sparkle (female) are one-year-old Persian siblings, up for adoption as a pair. Initially bought as playmates for a child, they were unfortunately later neglected and abandoned. But after rescue, they have bloomed into exemplary furry friends who are affectionate. Currently living in a foster in Gurugram, Coal has turned out to be a snuggle-bug whereas Sparkle is growing as quite a feisty catto! Litter trained, vaccinated, dewormed and sterilised, this duo loves to chase balls made from aluminum foil. To adopt, contact: +91 9810063666.

Zorro is a loyal indie with a golden heart!

Zorro is a little above one indie who is fully capable of brightening your life! This loving munchkin was drifted away from his mother, and rescued when he was almost a month old. Now ready to join his forever family, he is looking for a loyal human who he can adore with his loyal spirit and golden heart. Fully vaccinated and toilet-trained, he even loves to interact with other doggos. To adopt, WhatsApp: +91 9810553737.

Inform us if you know of a pet who needs a home. Write to: htcity.pets@gmail.com

