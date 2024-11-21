Menu Explore
Adopt a Pet: Looking for fur-ever companion in Delhi-NCR? Bring these pets home!

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 21, 2024 02:38 PM IST

Ensure that these adorable pals take refuge from smoggy outdoors by opening your heart and home to them, and let them bring joy and warmth into your life.

This week, three doggos and three cattos are looking for fur-ever homes in Delhi-NCR. Bring them home to add some cheer to your hearts and homes. Adopt, don't shop for pets!

These furry friends, in Delhi-NCR, are searching for forever homes. Won't you bring them home?
Shine will be the best companion for your birdwatching activities!
Shine will be the best companion for your birdwatching activities!

Shine is a one year old playful, loving indie who adores humans as well as other furry being. He was abandoned outside an animal feeder’s home about eight-months ago. Now lodging at a boarding facility, he is vaccinated, dewormed and neutered. He likes bird watching from the balcony, and loves to spend his day doing just this while hoping to meet his paw-fect family soon. To adopt, WhatsApp: +91 98100 63666.

Muppet is a dapper young boy who longs for an affectionate, loving home.
Muppet is a two-month-old desi shorthair cat. Born with dapper looks, this gentleman proudly dons his black and white fur like a tuxedo. He was rescued in Mayur Vihar, alongwith his mother and a sibling who couldn't survive. Now living with his rescuer, this curious catto is looking for someone who indulges him in playing with string toys. At heart, he is a gentle and affectionate soul who is litter trained, vaccinated and dewormed. At present, his diet comprises only viscous dry and wet foods. To adopt, WhatsApp: +91 9871507227.

Handsome Diesel is an energetic two-year-old German Shepherd.
Diesel is an energetic two-year-old German Shepherd, who was found abandoned with dog bites and maggot wounds somewhere in Badshahpur, Gurugram. Since his rescue, he has been treated and is now living at a shelter in Gurugram. Dewormed and vaccinated, he will soon be neutered. Quite friendly, he loves human company and enjoys long walks and playing outdoors. To adopt, WhatsApp: +91 9971972409.

Coal is beautiful, snuggle-bug feline.
Sparkle is a feisty catto who loves chasing aluminum balls.
Sparkle is a feisty catto who loves chasing aluminum balls.

Coal (male) and Sparkle (female) are one-year-old Persian siblings, up for adoption as a pair. Initially bought as playmates for a child, they were unfortunately later neglected and abandoned. But after rescue, they have bloomed into exemplary furry friends who are affectionate. Currently living in a foster in Gurugram, Coal has turned out to be a snuggle-bug whereas Sparkle is growing as quite a feisty catto! Litter trained, vaccinated, dewormed and sterilised, this duo loves to chase balls made from aluminum foil. To adopt, contact: +91 9810063666.

Zorro is a loyal indie with a golden heart!
Zorro is a little above one indie who is fully capable of brightening your life! This loving munchkin was drifted away from his mother, and rescued when he was almost a month old. Now ready to join his forever family, he is looking for a loyal human who he can adore with his loyal spirit and golden heart. Fully vaccinated and toilet-trained, he even loves to interact with other doggos. To adopt, WhatsApp: +91 9810553737.

Inform us if you know of a pet who needs a home. Write to: htcity.pets@gmail.com

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

