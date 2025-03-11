Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 fever colours Holi: Trishul pichkaris fly off the shelves in Delhi!

If you thought that Holi is going to be only about grooving to Bollywood dance numbers while smeared in colour, you stand corrected! Pichkaris themed after Pushpa 2: The Rule are a hit in Delhi markets ahead of the festival on March 14, and how! The trishul pichkaris, with a picture of actor Allu Arjun from the poster of the recent blockbuster film Pushpa 2, have become a rage in Delhi ahead of Holi.(Photo: Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT)

Informing about the pichkaris, which come with a trishul at one end, Arun Rawal, a shopkeeper from Sadar Bazar, tells us, “People are coming to our shop and especially asking for these. If the rest of the water guns are selling in single piece, this one is selling in bundles of four to five.”

The buzz for this film-inspired water gun has filled the streets of other markets in the Capital, too. “Fans of actor Allu Arjun (who plays the title role in the film series) are eager to get their hands on this pichkari,” shares Rajnish Rawat, a shopkeeper from Lajpat Nagar market, adding, “In the last one week, this pichkari has twice gone out of stock at our shop. We had to restock it seeing the demand from customers.”

Some Holi enthusiasts are even going an extra mile to get their hands on this pichkari. “One customer waited for three days so that we could specially place an order for this pichkari from the wholesale market and provide it to him. He even made an advance payment, and we have now delivered it to his house,” informs Ratan Singh, a shopkeeper from Gurugram.

Not just pichkari, Pushpa 2-themed gulal fog is also in demand. A seller from Sadar Bazar says: “With these gulal fogs, people can enjoy vibrant colours just like in the Allu Arjun movie. Whenever a film becomes a hit before a festival, the demand for products themed around it becomes high. This year, it’s all about Pushpa Pushpa!”

