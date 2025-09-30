Art Diary: Documenting India's wildlife through a surgeon’s lens at this Delhi exhibition

The showcase is as much a celebration of Nature’s beauty as it is a call for coexistence. “I am a surgeon, but photography is my passion,” says the Padma Bhushan awardee.

Seeing the wild through a lens, frozen in time, yet alive with energy, is an experience that never fails to enthral. That is what visitors are discovering at Heartbeats — Our Shared Future, an ongoing exhibition featuring over 200 images captured by renowned cardiac surgeon Dr Ramakanta Panda over the last five years.

“Be it humans or animals, our heartbeat keeps us alive. Wildlife, in many ways, is the true heartbeat of our ecosystem. Each frame is a reminder of how closely human life is tied to the wild. Through this exhibition, I wanted to use photography to spread a vital message: preserve wildlife,” he adds.

From the forests of Jim Corbett in Uttarakhand to Ranthambore in Rajasthan, Gir in Gujarat and Kanha and Bandhavgarh in Madhya Pradesh, Dr Panda traversed the country’s national parks to capture its natural splendour. Among the highlights is a striking tiger series, portraying India’s national animal in moods that range from elusive glimpses in the tall grass to regal frames by the water’s edge.