Ayodhya aura at Old Fort: Delhiites get drenched in Ramayana fervour!

The picturesque backdrop of Purana Qila (Old Fort) and Delhiites chanting Ram naam is how the vibe kicks in as one visits the ongoing seventh edition of the India International Ramayana Mela 2024. Artistes from Varanasi present a dance drama, Ram Ki Shakti Puja, at Purana Qila (Old Fort).(Photo: Atul Yadav/PTI)

A sculpture of Lord Vishnu’s Dashavatara is displayed at the venue.(Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

City-based artists from all age groups have come together to paint a 30 feet long canvas here. “Scenes from the Ramayana are being depicted on this,” shares Karan Kushwaha, a fine arts student of Jamia Millia Islamia.

An artist from Indore paints a portrait of Ram Lalla at the mela.(Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

Many Delhiites are turning up to avail themselves of free workshops on Madhubani, Bhil, Gond and Warli art. Not just this, even yoga sessions and puppet and magic shows are piquing their interest. “Since the opening event of this year-long fest coincides with the establishment of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh), we were excited to come over and participate,” says Anita Sethi, a Delhi-based fashion design student.

Remi Poddar, a Noida-based visual artist explains the relevance of her painting scenes from the Ramayana.(Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

Remi Poddar, a Noida-based artist, shares, “I’ve painted Surasa (the female demon in the Ramayana) because I wanted to convey the message that, just as Hanumanji overcomes all challenges with humility, we too can in our lives.”

Young artistes from Sri Lanka rehearse to present the Ramayana through Bharatanatyam.(Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

“I’m playing Ram on stage, and feel it’s my good fortune to get to portray Him around this time when the whole world is experiencing the good vibes of the Ram Temple coming up in India,” says I Sajith, a Bharatnatyam dancer from Sri Lanka.

Luang Prabang Royal Ballet Theatre troupe from Laos perform Phra-Lak Phra-Lam, the Lao version of Ramayana.(Photo: Atul Yadav/PTI)

There are also free yoga sessions being conducted as part of this event. Yoga instructor, Meenakshi, says, “We look at yoga as it was practised in that yuga. As we breathe in, we inhale good energies and as we breathe out, we cleanse the negative energies inside us, which in a way represent Ravana.”

Catch It Live

What: India International Ramayana Mela 2024

Where: Purana Qila (Old Fort), Mathura Road

On till: January 21

Timing: 11.30am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court on the Blue Line

