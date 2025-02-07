Menu Explore
Bengal School Painted Postcards: A unique showcase celebrating art and communication

BySanchita Kalra
Feb 07, 2025 11:31 AM IST

Curated by artist Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya, it showcased paintings on the postcards that were once sent to writer and political activist, Pulin Behari Sen

It was a blast from the past in the Capital at a recent exhibition titled Bengal School Painted Postcards which was presented by Sangeet Shyamala in collaboration with Art Alinda at Surendra Paul Art Gallery.

Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya, Sonia Belani, Vasundhara Tewari Broota and Rameshwar Broota
Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya, Sonia Belani, Vasundhara Tewari Broota and Rameshwar Broota

Curated by artist Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya, it showcased paintings on the postcards that were once sent to writer and political activist, Pulin Behari Sen.

The display took guests on a journey through the evolution of communication and the art of storytelling through postcards.

Those present at the do included artists Rameshwar Broota, Vasundhra Tewari Broota, and others.

