Bengal School Painted Postcards: A unique showcase celebrating art and communication

Curated by artist Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya, it showcased paintings on the postcards that were once sent to writer and political activist, Pulin Behari Sen.

The display took guests on a journey through the evolution of communication and the art of storytelling through postcards.

Those present at the do included artists Rameshwar Broota, Vasundhra Tewari Broota, and others.