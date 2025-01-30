Bond to Bachchan: A very filmy showcase in the Capital

An inaugural preview of exhibition titled, Bond to Bachchan, in the Capital, blended together art and cinema, as it brought together 21 works and 15 renowned artists. Left to right: Mehar Khurana, Georgina Maddox, Surita Tandon and Jasmeet Khurana

The showcase celebrated the golden age of cinema through the lens of iconic figures such as James Bond and Amitabh Bachchan, curated by Georgina Maddox.

On the occasion, Samarth Mathur, founder and managing director of Masha Art, said, “This marks a momentous milestone for us as we gear up for our debut at the India Art Fair through this parallel exhibition that gives our audience a preview to our upcoming exhibit, where we will be integrating interactive digital installations, augmented reality (AR), and mixed media works.”