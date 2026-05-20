Celebs, football legends and fans erupt in celebration as Arsenal win Premier League after 22 years

Football fans, celebrities and supporters flooded social media with celebrations after Arsenal were crowned Premier League champions for the first time in 22 years on Tuesday, following Manchester City’s 1-1 draw against Bournemouth. City needed a win to cut Arsenal’s lead to two points and take the title race to the final day of the season, but the result handed the Gunners an unassailable lead at the top of the table, sparking emotional celebrations outside the Emirates Stadium and across social media. Arsenal has won the Premier League following Manchester City’s 1-1 draw against Bournemouth on Tuesday. (Photo: Instagram)

Among the many celebrating online was longtime Arsenal supporter Ranveer Singh, who shared an emotional Instagram Story reading, “22 Years!! We kept believing...” The celebrations quickly spread far beyond football circles, with fans, broadcasters and public figures joining in after Arsenal finally ended a title drought stretching back to the legendary “Invincibles” season of 2003-04.

Former Arsenal players and club legends were among the loudest voices online. Club icon Thierry Henry posted a celebratory champions graphic on Instagram, while former manager Arsène Wenger congratulated the squad in a video shared by the club, saying, “You did it. Champions go on when others stop.” Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown called it “a beautiful moment,” while club legend Ian Wright was seen celebrating with fans outside the Emirates deep into the night.

UK Prime Minister and avid Arsenal supporter Keir Starmer also took to X to celebrate the moment, posting, “22 long years for the Arsenal. But finally, we’re back where we belong. Champions!”

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice joined the celebrations within minutes of the title being confirmed, posting a smiling team photo on Instagram with the caption: “I told you all ... it’s done.” The post was a callback to his now-viral “It’s not done” rallying cry after Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat to City last month — a result many believed had ended their title hopes.

Celebrations continued late into the night, with players including Bukayo Saka and Martin Ødegaard spotted celebrating with fans outside the Emirates Stadium at nearly 5 am. Broadcaster Piers Morgan meanwhile humorously trolled Arsenal’s critics online, calling the triumph the end of “22 years of hurt and pain.”